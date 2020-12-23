What did we learn? Dr. Cristina Delgadillo appreciates the small triumphs of health

In November, her eight-year-old daughter, Olivia, who has Down syndrome, sustained a minor fall while playing and injured her spinal cord.

“She is fortunate in that she can be hospitalized and receive the care she needs — we have access — but it’s scary to think that in some areas of the world people cannot get the medical care they need because the hospitals are full of patients with COVID,” Delgadillo said. “We didn’t know if she was going to be able to walk again and what control of her bowel and bladder she was going to have, so it was a very scary situation.”

Now, both as a provider and a parent, Delgadillo appreciates the small gains even more.

“I have learned more and more about appreciating the small gains and development in the small triumphs of health, of a child’s life,” she said. “If someone is able to be happy and healthy, that is what I try to focus on in my approach in clinic. It’s also caring for the parents and the siblings who are impacted by their child’s medical condition.”