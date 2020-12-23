What did we learn? COVID has highlighted the inhumanity of the jail for Dave Mahoney

Mahoney has repeatedly disparaged his own jail as cruel and inhumane.

“COVID-19 has really highlighted the inhumanity of our jail and the impact it’s having on our community,” he said.

But local activists have called it racist as well, populated with a vastly disproportionate number of Black men. Mahoney believes he and other county officials were making progress with the local minority community in recent years, adopting restrictions on use of force and looking for alternatives to incarceration. But with the killing of George Floyd, a lot of that progress went up in smoke.

“It highlights the impact that one bad, morally corrupt police officer can on the work that has been done,” he said. “I think about in our own community how it has set back our relationship in the Black community, how it has set the progress we’ve made over 14 years of working through issues, problems, and how we in many cases will have to start from ground zero to rebuild those relationships.”

The jail project is now in flux as supervisors debate how many beds the county needs in light of sharp inmate reductions during the pandemic. It’s the kind of effort the county has been contemplating since it began grappling with disparities.