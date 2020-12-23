What did we learn? COVID has highlighted the inhumanity of the jail for Dave Mahoney

Coronavirus outbreaks at the jail, protesters on the lawn, watching promising strides in community outreach evaporate with the police killing of a Black man in Minneapolis.
Dave Mahoney has seen better years.
Dane County Sheriff since 2006, this year Mahoney found himself in the middle of a perfect storm as the pandemic raged and the Black Lives Matter movement pushed to defund law enforcement.
“Then you add on the fact that I’m responsible for a 1,013-bed jail, in which it’s almost impossible to ensure the proper social distancing that is advised,” he said.
It was already going to be a challenging year. After years of planning, the county was on the cusp of finalizing a jail project that would consolidate the jail under one roof at a renovated Public Safety Building. The project, delayed but still expected to start late next year, would add resources to help ready offenders for life back in the community and finally shutter the aged and unsafe jail space at the City-County Building.
Mahoney was already unhappy with aspects of the plan, and the pandemic reinforced his misgivings.
“There have been a lot of people with COVID housed in solitary confinement — a lot,” he said. “And there will continue to be, because even if we move forward with the project in its current fashion it will be years before a medical bed is made possible within our facility.”
Mahoney has repeatedly disparaged his own jail as cruel and inhumane.
“COVID-19 has really highlighted the inhumanity of our jail and the impact it’s having on our community,” he said.
But local activists have called it racist as well, populated with a vastly disproportionate number of Black men. Mahoney believes he and other county officials were making progress with the local minority community in recent years, adopting restrictions on use of force and looking for alternatives to incarceration. But with the killing of George Floyd, a lot of that progress went up in smoke.
“It highlights the impact that one bad, morally corrupt police officer can on the work that has been done,” he said. “I think about in our own community how it has set back our relationship in the Black community, how it has set the progress we’ve made over 14 years of working through issues, problems, and how we in many cases will have to start from ground zero to rebuild those relationships.”
The jail project is now in flux as supervisors debate how many beds the county needs in light of sharp inmate reductions during the pandemic. It’s the kind of effort the county has been contemplating since it began grappling with disparities.
“I think we’ve done a great job,” Mahoney said. “We’ve done things we’ve talked about but never implemented for years, probably longer than I’ve been sheriff.”
But it’s likely to be temporary. Eventually, Mahoney said, the court system will have to catch up, and the jail is likely to return to its old pattern of overcrowding.
“The impact of those cases haven’t gone away,” he said. “We’ve been told by the chief judge, we’ve been told by the DA, that there’s going to be — and it’s their word not mine — a ‘tsunami’ of cases of cases moving forward, and thus a tsunami of people coming to jail.”