The westbound side of East Washington Avenue will be reduced to one lane of traffic starting Thursday to accommodate ongoing construction, according to Madison city officials.

The lane closure, which will begin after Thursday's morning commute, will start at Blount Street and continue toward the Capitol building. The westbound left turn lane into southbound Blair Street and southbound North Blair Street will also be reduced to a single lane of traffic.

The lane closure is expected to stay in place for six to eight weeks while crews work to reconstruct the median lanes in both directions, as well conduct pavement replacement and make updates to water and sanitary lines.

“This phase of the project requires a temporary adjustment to traffic,” City of Madison City Engineer Jim Wolfe said in a statement. “We appreciate everyone using caution when navigating the area.”

The project is expected to be completed later this fall.

