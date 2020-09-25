West Madison community meeting on gun violence addresses causes, police challenges

Ald. Tag Evers said that question reveals a common misconception that the term “defund” is another way of saying “re-think”.

“What is it we want the police to be doing and what are activities we have, over time, hoisted onto the police because we weren’t doing a good job in society of handling?” Evers said. “We don’t need the police to be the front line with all instances in our society. We have to do the Focused Interruption and deterrents for things as they come up, but what we really need to do is listen to Judge Mitchell and Anthony Cooper and support the root causes and get to these kids.”

Ald. Zachary Henak insisted he does not wish to see the role of police diminished.

“There is a significant role for the MPD in our community,” he said. “I think that’s an important role and they do a lot of good work. I think that we also need to make sure we are supporting the services we need in our community and one of those is the police department.”

Henak pointed to something Ozanne said earlier in the meeting: Dane County is very resource rich. Finding the right ways to distribute those resources is vital, according to Henak.