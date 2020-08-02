'We're all in this together': State Street merchants, city seek a new normal

The council on Tuesday will take up an amended version of that plan, which would provide $128,000 to aid local businesses and $750,000 for a separate equity program.

“State Street was facing challenges before COVID-19 hit, and before the unrest and looting happened,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “Too many landlords are content to have their storefronts sit vacant, and to charge rents that put tenants on razor-thin margins. This impacts who can afford to be on State Street and what kind of businesses succeed, which impacts who feels comfortable there. It will take all Downtown stakeholders coming together to tackle these challenges.”

The city, meanwhile, is taking multiple steps, many at the prodding of Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, to promote normalcy and safety Downtown, from restarting water fountains to adding lighting and increasing police presence.

“How important is the well-being of State Street and the needs of State Street?” said Sam Chechade, who has operated Michelangelo’s Coffee House at 114 State St. for 24 years. “We’re encouraging people to come Downtown. But many people are afraid to come Downtown. How are we going to deal with this? We should all be trying to de-escalate and trying to solve things in a positive manner. We’re all in this together.”

Catastrophic blow