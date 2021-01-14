Welcome to the Cap Times' Capitol Notes: Sprinting into session

Editor's note: Today we launched a new, free email newsletter devoted to Capitol policy and politics written by state government reporter Briana Reilly — Capitol Notes. Below is the first edition that went out to subscribers. If you would like to get the newsletter when it comes out every other Thursday, sign up here.
If the first two weeks of this legislative session are any indication, we're in for an interesting year.
To recap: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced a COVID plan he said at the time was supported by Republicans in both chambers. But as last week dragged on, and the bill was fast-tracked through the Assembly, it became clear that was not the case.
Instead, Senate Republicans and their new leader, Devin LeMahieu, went forward with their own proposal to combat the virus, which passed the chamber Tuesday with bipartisan support and won the backing of Gov. Tony Evers.
But the legislation will probably never make it to his desk. Following Evers' state of the state address Tuesday, Vos dug in on his original plan and pledged his members would "never compromise our conservative ideals."
The episode could signal trouble ahead not just for a potential second COVID-19 relief package (the first was approved nine months ago) but for legislative Republicans' ability to work together across chambers to reach agreement in other areas. (That said, Vos and LeMahieu were united in rebuffing a special session call from Evers on Wednesday.)
In the past, Vos has often taken the lead on action in the Capitol, with Senate Republicans falling in step. But with a new leader in place, the last two weeks were our first glimpse of how that dynamic may be shifting.
