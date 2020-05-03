Weeks after the state's first pandemic election, another is set for later this month in northern Wisconsin

With the April 7 election behind them, municipal clerks in the district say they feel more prepared to manage the election during a pandemic.

“This election we were not in panic mode like we were in April,” said Superior city clerk Terri Kalan. “We’re handling things a bit better with what we’ve learned.”

Kalan said the city has continued to encourage voters to cast their ballots early or absentee. One of the biggest problems in the April 7 election was voters not receiving their absentee ballots on time; however, Kalan estimates that won’t be a problem for this month’s vote because so many voters who voted absentee in April had requested a May 12 ballot at the same time.

Already, 3,742 voters have requested an absentee ballot for the May election and 3,714 have returned it. Those figures are almost as high as last month’s election, when 4,280 people had requested a ballot. The figures for May could surpass those for April, although Kalan doesn’t think total turnout will be as high.