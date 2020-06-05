Week-long webinar series on African American despair begins Friday

Wednesday, June 10 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Thursday, June 11 from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday, June 12 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Several speakers will participate in the series including AAOC co-chair Carola Gaines, Dr. Zowee Jamison Shanks, Charlie Daniel, Corinda Rainey, Judge Everett Mitchell, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Myra McNair, Felix Giboney, Cheryl Wittke, Rita Adair, Michael Vann, Davita Walker and Tyrees Scott.

The online web series comes in the midst of protests that have swept the nation over the killing of George Floyd and other African American people at the hands of police. It also comes during a continuing COVID-19 pandemic that has taken a particular toll, emotionally and physically, on the black community.

AAOC founder Charlie Daniels, who created the organization three years ago, said this event was scheduled to happen before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.