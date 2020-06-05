Week-long webinar series on African American despair begins Friday

Beginning on Friday, Safe Communities of Madison-Dane County is partnering with the African American Opioid Coalition to host a virtual webinar series entitled: Ending African American Deaths From Despair.
The series, which will run on Facebook and YouTube will seek to give participants information they need to help themselves and everyone in the community who needs emotional support and resources to be mentally healthy. The series is being run in conjunction with the Minority Health Program, which is part of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The goals of the series are straighforward to save African American lives in Dane County, give people information about underlying causes of deaths from despair from the perspective of African American clinicians, lay groundwork for continued conversations and action about how to make Dane County’s mental health and substance use treatment accessible, and to reduce stigma around mental illness and deaths from despair.
The series will run on:
Friday, June 5 from 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Monday, June 8 from 12:00 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Tuesday, June 9 from 11:15 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Wednesday, June 10 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Thursday, June 11 from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Friday, June 12 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Several speakers will participate in the series including AAOC co-chair Carola Gaines, Dr. Zowee Jamison Shanks, Charlie Daniel, Corinda Rainey, Judge Everett Mitchell, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, Myra McNair, Felix Giboney, Cheryl Wittke, Rita Adair, Michael Vann, Davita Walker and Tyrees Scott.
The online web series comes in the midst of protests that have swept the nation over the killing of George Floyd and other African American people at the hands of police. It also comes during a continuing COVID-19 pandemic that has taken a particular toll, emotionally and physically, on the black community.
AAOC founder Charlie Daniels, who created the organization three years ago, said this event was scheduled to happen before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.
“We had planned on holding this conference at the American Family Center before COVID-19 hit us,” Daniel told the Cap Times. “We had been looking at the suicide rate of African Americans, especially young African American boys. We as a group felt we needed to look at this epidemic of the overdose of opioids and other substance drugs and suicide.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, in 2018 blacks made up 22.6% of opioid-related deaths in Wisconsin. As a demographic, blacks trailed only Native Americans as a population suffering from overdose deaths.
Now, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel said reaching African Americans who have been suffering at home is vital.
“With the pandemic it is most important we address the isolation that people in recovery are facing today,” she said. “We know that using drugs is a form of suicide.”
