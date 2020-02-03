WEDC Secretary Melissa Hughes looks to take organization in new direction

Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s fourth CEO Missy Hughes said her first four months in the department have been taking the lessons developed by her predecessors and creating a new direction for the state's top economic development strategy.
The shift in direction, which Hughes and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers have said likely entails more focus on small businesses and rural communities, rather than deals like the controversial $3 billion Foxconn project, is reflective of Hughes as a departure from previous leaders of the embattled WEDC since its 2011 creation.
In a Monday interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, Hughes gave credit for her predecessor and former Secretary Mark Hogan, who she said established many of the department's processes and procedures, many of which were in response to annual audits from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.
"He did a terrific job setting the stage for me," Hughes said, adding that part of that entails ensuring to the public that the department, which came under criticism for political influence during former Gov. Scott Walker's administration, is operating apolitically.
"It's really critical that decisions that are made through WEDC are not political," Hughes said. “I've actually learned that really well from the staff — that we're not making political decisions, that we're very cautious to be making the best decisions for Wisconsin and to avoid worrying about how something is going to look, but rather making the right decision to start with."
WEDC’s first CEO, Paul Jadin left the job amid reports of problems at the agency and behind-the-scenes disagreements with Walker, who at the time served as chairman of the agency’s board of directors.
"I think WEDC was intended to be apolitical and I think it’s slowly but surely getting there and I think Gov. Evers can be a major factor in realizing it’s objectives," Jadin said Monday.
Jadin added that he has had more conversations with Hughes in her first four months than he can recall in all of Hogan's four years. He said it's apparent the organization has shifted toward more entrepreneurial innovation and start up projects.
"As is the tendency away from the big deals, the Foxconn type deals," Jadin said.
Jadin’s replacement, Marshfield Clinic’s retired executive director Reed Hall, departed the agency in 2015 amid reports of mishandled loans and discontent among employees. He was replaced by retired banking executive Mark Hogan, one of Walker’s longtime political supporters, who resigned last September.
Hughes joined La Farge-based Organic Valley in 2003 as chief mission officer and general counsel. The cooperative of organic livestock, dairy and vegetable farmers was created in 1988. It includes more than 2,000 family farms and has annual sales exceeding $1 billion.
You have free articles remaining.
A 2018 law passed by Republicans and then Walker prevented Evers from making a WEDC appointment until September. The full Senate has not yet voted on Hughes' appointment.
“Secretary Hughes was just hired this fall," Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in an email. "Her confirmation is still working its way through the committee process. We’re continuing to have discussions as a caucus as to who to put on the floor this spring.”
Foxconn
Hughes said communication is ongoing with Foxconn Technology Group regarding the state's contract with the company for a $10 billion, 20-million-square-foot campus in southeast Wisconsin and 13,000 jobs over 15 years.
However, in December, Evers' administration told the Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer the company was no longer eligible for the close to $3 billion in state tax credits pledged to the company in the 2017 agreement championed by Walker.
Officials have argued that multiple updates to the company’s plans — including downsizing from Generation 10.5 manufacturing facility making TV screens to a Generation 6 facility, which would manufacture small screens for tablets or phones — have resulted in a vastly different project altogether.
"The current project, the current construction that's happening at Foxconn is different than what the contract was negotiated for and entered into," Hughes said. "As Foxconn's business plans are evolving … we're standing ready to work with them on an amendment to their process so that the the contract and the project are aligned."
Hughes declined to comment on if amendments to the contract were currently underway.
State officials have been vague on specifics when it comes to what a new contract could look like, but Evers said it's possible the amount of tax incentives could be amended. Officials have said they cannot unilaterally change the contract without Foxconn's participation.
In a Monday statement, the company said discussions with the state are ongoing.
"Foxconn will continue to comply with the reporting requirements as prescribed in the agreement for employees hired and capital expenditures during the 2019 reporting year," according to the statement.
Foxconn is required to provide WEDC with an update on its progress and how many jobs have been created by April 1 to determine whether the company qualifies for state tax credits. The company fell 82 jobs short of the minimum required to claim state tax credits in 2018.
The company has said it intends to have its manufacturing facility up and running by the end of 2020.