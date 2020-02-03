WEDC Secretary Melissa Hughes looks to take organization in new direction

Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s fourth CEO Missy Hughes said her first four months in the department have been taking the lessons developed by her predecessors and creating a new direction for the state's top economic development strategy.

The shift in direction, which Hughes and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers have said likely entails more focus on small businesses and rural communities, rather than deals like the controversial $3 billion Foxconn project, is reflective of Hughes as a departure from previous leaders of the embattled WEDC since its 2011 creation.

In a Monday interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, Hughes gave credit for her predecessor and former Secretary Mark Hogan, who she said established many of the department's processes and procedures, many of which were in response to annual audits from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau.

"He did a terrific job setting the stage for me," Hughes said, adding that part of that entails ensuring to the public that the department, which came under criticism for political influence during former Gov. Scott Walker's administration, is operating apolitically.