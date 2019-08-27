Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. CEO Mark Hogan has announced he will step down Sept. 3.
Gov. Tony Evers has not appointed Hogan's replacement, but a spokesman for the governor said a search is ongoing for the public-private agency's next secretary. A timeline for filling Hogan's seat was not available.
Hogan, who announced in June his plans to resign, said in a resignation letter to Evers his final day with WEDC falls exactly four years after he was appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker.
"I realize there may have been some who thought my relationship with you could not work, and perhaps there were some who simply did not want it to work. I have always believed that trying to prove people wrong is a waste of focus," Hogan said in a resignation letter to Gov. Tony Evers. "Rather, I am proud that the many successes we have achieved together speak for themselves."
Hogan said he will offer his assistance to whoever transitions into the role.
Walker and the Republican-led Legislature in 2011 dissolved the Commerce Department and created WEDC. The public-private agency dispenses more than $3.1 billion a year in tax credits, grants, loans and bonds.
The agency has drawn criticism from some over the years for failing to adequately track job creation and incentives.
WEDC negotiated financial incentives with Foxconn Technology Group, a Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer. The company could receive more than $4 billion in state and local tax credits if it invests $10 billion and creates 13,000 job Wisconsin over 15 years.
Evers said during his campaign he wished to dissolve WEDC and move its functions to a fully public agency like the former Department of Commerce.
However, during December's lame-duck legislative session, Republican lawmakers passed a law preventing Evers from appointing Hogan's replacement before Sept. 1.