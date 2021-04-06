WEDC report details goals for state's COVID-19 recovery, which could be boosted with federal stimulus funds

The report recommends state leaders; focus on ways to remove barriers to allow more individuals to find jobs and create financial security; expand education and training access; and spend on environmental programs, like those recommending in the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change.

"It's really about putting Wisconsinites first," Hughes said. "We've got some Wisconsinites that are being left behind and we should never have that."

Last week, Evers announced plans to direct $2.5 billion in spending toward economic relief for families, workers and small business owners, which includes $50 million for the tourism industry and $600 million to support businesses affected by the pandemic. Evers also is planning to spend $500 million on the state’s pandemic response efforts, and $200 million for infrastructure, with a large portion of that going toward expanding broadband access.

Soon after, state Republicans introduced their own plan for the money, which includes $1 billion in property tax relief, $500 million for broadband expansion and $150 million to aid nursing homes, among other items. Republicans also want to use $500 million of the stimulus to reduce state debt by retiring $250 million in public debt in the 2021-22 fiscal year and allocating $250 million for the retirement of transportation revenue bonds.