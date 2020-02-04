WEDC head backs current agency structure, calls for finding 'innovative ways' to help farmers

"I think it's really important to transition from one administration to the next — I don't care whether it's Democratic or Republican — to bridge those administrations and show the businesses and the communities of Wisconsin continuity, I think is really important for economic development because often these projects last much longer than one year, two years," she said.

Hughes, who started at WEDC in October, said she views her job as seeing what the agency has and who the operation "can bring to the table for a productive conversation," rather than trying to evaluate whether WEDC was "as effective as it could have been in the time before me."

Evers' office did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

WEDC was formed as a replacement for its predecessor, the Department of Commerce. In the years since its creation, the agency was found to have mismanaged taxpayer dollars and doled out state credits to companies that shouldn't have received them.

Hughes credited her predecessor, Mark Hogan, "for doing the hard work to get the procedures into place and the processes in place so that I can focus on what we can do now."