WEDC head backs current agency structure, calls for finding 'innovative ways' to help farmers

The new head of Wisconsin's job agency said keeping the organization in its current form is "really the way to go" in promoting economic development among businesses and communities throughout the state.
After spending four months on the job, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said she "would advocate strongly for leaving the structure the way it is" at the agency — the entity Gov. Tony Evers at one point pledged to de-fund as a gubernatorial contender.
"When I interviewed with the governor, I asked him, ‘Am I going to be the the CEO that's closing the doors?’ and he said, ‘Absolutely not,'" Hughes said of Evers.
The quasi-private agency, created under GOP Gov. Scott Walker, received much scrutiny on the campaign trail from Evers, who occasionally advocated for replacing it and at times called for de-funding it completely.
Evers has since seemed to back away from those comments, and his first budget proposal did not include a plan to dissolve the agency.
Hughes, in an interview at her Madison office Monday, said Evers was "committed to WEDC in its current form," as she called for the entity to "work with what we have" and leverage existing authority, resources and flexibility — "rather than spend a lot of time rewriting statutes and things like that" — to do its job.
"I think it's really important to transition from one administration to the next — I don't care whether it's Democratic or Republican — to bridge those administrations and show the businesses and the communities of Wisconsin continuity, I think is really important for economic development because often these projects last much longer than one year, two years," she said.
Hughes, who started at WEDC in October, said she views her job as seeing what the agency has and who the operation "can bring to the table for a productive conversation," rather than trying to evaluate whether WEDC was "as effective as it could have been in the time before me."
Evers' office did not respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.
WEDC was formed as a replacement for its predecessor, the Department of Commerce. In the years since its creation, the agency was found to have mismanaged taxpayer dollars and doled out state credits to companies that shouldn't have received them.
Hughes credited her predecessor, Mark Hogan, "for doing the hard work to get the procedures into place and the processes in place so that I can focus on what we can do now."
Hogan officially resigned from the post in early September after serving as secretary and CEO for four years. Over his tenure, he helped strike the state's multi-billion dollar deal with Taiwanese tech company Foxconn to build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin.
Evers, under the December 2018 lame-duck laws the Legislature passed in extraordinary session, wasn’t able to select his own WEDC head until September 2019. The laws also temporarily changed the makeup of the WEDC Board so it would be controlled by Republican appointees until September.
Hughes said while she expected to feel partisan overtones in her role, she hasn't seen them. Rather, she said, she sees "a board who is excited to help participate in driving a strategy for WEDC" and lawmakers who want to further the state economy.
The former Organic Valley executive also highlighted her 16 years working with and for farmers, experience that comes as Evers has called on the Legislature to take up a series of bills aiming to bolster the industry and rural communities.
In addition to the $8.6 million agriculture package, Evers is working with WEDC to put together a new office dedicated to a broader rural economic development strategy.
Hughes said given her background and her focus "on saving family farms," she's aiming to find "opportunities to help create value for the farmers up the supply chain."
That includes potentially finding "innovative ways to process dairy" or assist farmers in bringing "their products to market that helps relieve some of the risk" they face while getting "a sustainable pay price."
Hughes noted while she hadn't previously been focused on WEDC, that gives her "a fresh outlook on what I can do and how I can bring my strengths to the table."
