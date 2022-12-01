WEC ratepayers to see double-digit bump even as regulators trim utility profits

More than a million Wisconsin households will see double-digit increases to their electricity bills next year in spite of moves by regulators to trim profit margins for the state’s largest utility companies.

The Public Service Commission voted Thursday to approve a nearly $367 million revenue increase for subsidiaries of the WEC Energy Group, including We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service Corporation, which together serve more than half of the state’s electricity customers.

That’s expected to translate into an additional $12 for the typical We Energies monthly electric bill and about $9 more for WPS customers, according to preliminary estimates from the PSC and the utilities.

The rate hike comes as customers face rising costs tied to inflation and in a year in which WEC recorded profits of more than $1.1 billion in the first nine months.

The utilities say the added costs are the result of investments in renewable energy and natural gas generation, a controversial $370 million storage project approved last year, and improvements to the distribution grid as well as inflation.

WEC initially estimated its request would result in an extra $5 to $6 a month on the average residential electric bill, but the company later proposed to shift the burden away from large industrial users and onto residential customers.

The case drew more than 1,700 public comments and criticism from community organizations and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

The PSC trimmed about $65.5 million from a revenue increase negotiated between the utilities and consumer, environmental and labor groups.

As part of that agreement, WEC agreed to refinance $100 million in costs tied to the South Oak Creek coal plant, which is scheduled to shut down by 2025; to trim fixed monthly charges that disproportionately affect those who use the least energy; and to eat nearly $34 million in unpaid late fees and other costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission rejected the refinancing, asking the utility to revisit the issue next year, and voted 2-1 to reduce the profit margins the utilities earn on the money invested in generators, power lines and other infrastructure to 9.8%, resulting in about $20 million in ratepayers savings across the utilities.

Ratepayer advocates had pushed for 9%, arguing that profit margins should be based on factors like affordability, reliability and customer service.

“Setting an ROE is actually a policy judgment,” said Tom Content, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board. “Let’s start talking about performance.”

Commissioner Ellen Nowak argued for maintaining the current profit margins, suggesting that lowering them could lead to “a boomerang increase in the future.”

“I think we need to maintain some stability,” Nowak said. “We have had a very constructive regulatory environment for decades…. It’s good for everybody. It’s good for the utilities, it’s good for customers.”

Chair Rebecca Valcq rejected the idea that the commission’s work to trim the revenue increase would discourage utilities from investing in their systems.

“We are absolutely 100% respecting the regulatory compact,” Valcq said. “We are agreeing to increase customer rates, in my mind at least, by a fairly significant amount. It’s dangerous to sort of gloss over that fact.”

Commissioner Tyler Huebner said he would support an even lower rate but not without first sending clear signals to the utilities and Wall Street.

“There’s a huge process we would have to do,” Huebner said. “We’re not there.”

Content said the commission missed an opportunity to limit the increase for residential customers to single digits, though the commission did “some good things.”

“I think the commission sent a clear message that they want to take a closer look at utility expenses and costs,” he said. “That’s something that CUB looks forward to digging into.”