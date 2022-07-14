WEC administrator says voters should mail their own absentee ballots following state Supreme Court ruling

Those looking to mail their absentee ballots in upcoming Wisconsin elections should do so themselves, rather than have someone assist them in that process, the nonpartisan administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Thursday.

Speaking with reporters, Meagan Wolfe was asked how voters should proceed following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's 4-3 ruling last week barring the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state. Wolfe pointed to Wisconsin statute that states an absentee ballot envelope "shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk." Federal laws allow disabled voters to get assistance delivering their ballots.

The Supreme Court also ruled that absentee ballots must be delivered by mail or in person to a local clerk's office or designated alternate site, but did not rule on whether voters can have others take their ballots to the mailbox, such as an assistant for someone with disabilities.

"As of right now, the voter is the one who is required to mail their ballot," Wolfe said. "I would check with your local election official as they are the ones in their communities who are responsible for administering that process and providing their voters with information about how ballots can be returned."

Barbara Beckert, director of External Advocacy with Disability Rights Wisconsin, a plaintiff in the drop box case, said in a statement Thursday that federal law protects the right of people with disabilities to seek assistance with mailing an absentee ballot or have a person of their choice deliver the ballot to a clerk or polling place. The Supreme Court's ruling does not change that, she said, adding that voters with questions or concerns may contact the group's voter hotline at 844-347-8683 or info@disabilityvote.org.

The state's bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission on Tuesday split along party lines when deciding whether to issue any guidance to the state's more than 1,800 election clerks on absentee ballot drop boxes following the ruling from the state's high court. The commission's three Republican and three Democratic members deadlocked on a handful of votes related to drop box guidance. Republican members proposed guidance solidifying the court's decision, while Democratic members said that would only confuse clerks leading up to the Aug. 9 primary.

"There certainly always is confusion whenever there is a change that happens right before an election or in this instance in the middle of an active election cycle," Wolfe said. "I also don’t think it would be appropriate for me to opine beyond anything that is in the court’s ruling."

Proponents of the free-standing, mailbox-like structures have said they are a secure and safe voting option, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, some Republicans argue that adding any unauthorized method for returning ballots opens the door to fraudulent activity, despite multiple reviews of the 2020 election finding no evidence of widespread fraud.

The Supreme Court's ruling has since been used as fuel by former President Donald Trump and gubernatorial candidate Timothy Ramthun to once again call on state Republicans to decertify the results of the 2020 presidential election, something experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described as a legal and constitutional impossibility.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has opposed efforts to decertify the election, prompting criticism from Trump on the social media platform Truth Social. In a Wednesday post, Trump regarded Vos as a "long time professional RINO always looking to guard his flank." "RINO" — or Republican in name only — is a derogatory term Republicans attach to members of the party they don't feel are loyal enough.

"The Democrats would like to sincerely thank Robin, and all of his fellow RINOs, for letting them get away with 'murder,'" Trump said. "A Rigged & Stolen Election!"

In response to Trump's comments, Vos said he agrees with Trump that the state Supreme Court made a "courageous decision" by barring drop boxes, but repeated that there is no way to reclaim electors or overturn an election, as Trump has demanded.

"My plan is to focus on electing a Republican Governor so Governor (Tony) Evers cannot again veto the 22 election reform bills we've passed," Vos said. "The Assembly will take these bills up again first thing next legislative session.”

Conservative report

Recounts and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the battleground state by almost 21,000 votes in 2020.

On Friday, a new report compiled by eight conservatives including four judges and both a current and former Republican U.S. Senator, further refutes claims by Trump and others that the 2020 election was stolen.

The report's authors wrote that they "have become deeply troubled by efforts to overturn or discredit the results of the 2020 Presidential Election."

“Claims that an election was stolen, or that the outcome resulted from fraud, are deadly serious and should be made only on the basis of real and powerful evidence," according to the report. "If the American people lose trust that our elections are free and fair, we will lose our democracy."

The report, titled 'Lost, Not Stolen: The Conservative Case that Trump Lost and Biden Won the 2020 Presidential Election,' delves into the former President's specific claims of widespread fraud in several states, including Wisconsin.

The report largely affirms findings laid out in court rulings and previous reports, including those conducted by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, that found no evidence of widespread fraud in the state's presidential election.

"There was no widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin," according to the 72-page report. "Trump-requested recounts only increased Biden’s margin of victory. Legal claims targeted not fraud but ordinary election-administration challenges related to absentee and mail-in ballots. All were rejected."

The report also references lawsuits filed by Trump challenging absentee voting guidance issued in early 2020 by the state elections commission. Those lawsuits were filed in November of that year, eight months after the guidance was issued. All were ultimately rejected.

"It is entirely proper for campaigns to challenge new rules for election administration, but this must be done sufficiently before the election to enable corrections to be made," the report states. "It would be an affront to democracy to disqualify votes that were cast in compliance with unchallenged procedures on account of lawsuits filed after the election has taken place and the other candidate has won."