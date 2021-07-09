'We won't stop': Opposition to F-35 jets in Madison remains strong

Last year, the Air Force chose the Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing as the host of a squadron of the $90 million F-35 jets. The first jets are expected to arrive in 2023 and are set to replace the current fleet of 1980s-model F-16s.

Boosters of the squadron have touted the economic impact of up to $120 million in construction projects and dozens of new jobs associated with the jets.

Maj. Joe Trovato, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Air National Guard, said in an email the 115th Fighter Wing is “100 percent committed to being good neighbors.” He said the new generation of fighter jets would help secure the future of the base and its hundreds of jobs for decades.

“We understand that some in the community have valid concerns, but our hope is that we can work together as a community to address those concerns to ensure that bringing the F-35 to Madison is a win for everyone in the community,” he said.

While deep opposition remains, particularly around pollution and noise opponents say will disproportionately affect low-income people and communities of color living around the airport, it’s unclear what — if any — action could stall or stop the jets arriving.