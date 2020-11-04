“We’ve worked too hard”: Madisonians gather at Capitol to demand every vote be counted

“That’s why we're here today, to make sure we send a clear message to the leaders of the city, of this state and of this nation that we will do anything necessary to protect the vote.”

Katharine Azem, a University of Wisconsin-Madison senior, agreed. “This is a time in history where everything matters. What you do matters, and you can't just sit at home. When it comes to the future of our country, you should be doing everything possible to make a change yourself for your family or your loved one. It's too important not to be out here.”

Kyle Daruwalla, a UW-Madison graduate student, anticipated that Joe Biden would win but “probably just barely.”

“So, on that front, we probably have a long struggle ahead of us to make sure that the results are upheld,” Daruwalla said.

Dahnweih told the crowd that the socially distanced gathering was intended to offer a space where people can come together instead of “freaking out” about the election alone at home. Other events the organization and its partners have planned for the day include a car caravan scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Apple store at Hilldale Mall, and another rally and march at the Capitol at 5:30 p.m.