“We’ve worked too hard”: Madisonians gather at Capitol to demand every vote be counted

Standing on the Capitol steps just after noon on Wednesday, Freedom, Inc. organizer Mahnker Dahnweih tried out a new chant. “Whose vote? Our vote!” she called out, coaching the several dozen people who’d gathered, pandemic-spaced, for the day-after-Election-Day rally.
Throughout the summer, Dahnweih had led chants at protests about police violence and community safety, but today, the fight was to ensure that all votes cast in Wisconsin are counted.
With a record number of ballots cast by mail ahead of Tuesday’s election, it had been clear for months that results in several battleground states — including Wisconsin — wouldn’t be known on Tuesday night. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has spent months falsely asserting that mail-in ballots are rife with fraud and that vote counting should cease on election night.
The “People’s Rally” was hosted by Freedom, Inc. and seven other local organizations including Sunrise Madison and the Madison chapter of Democratic Socialists of America. According to Protect the Vote, a project of Indivisible and Stand Up America, similar events are planned in communities across the country to “protect the valid results of the 2020 election,” no matter who wins.
After four years of making phone calls and knocking on doors to mobilize voters, Dahnweih said, “we've worked too hard, too many sleepless nights, too many 12-hour-days, to many rallies, too many miles marched, to let there be this level of misinformation going on right now.
“That’s why we're here today, to make sure we send a clear message to the leaders of the city, of this state and of this nation that we will do anything necessary to protect the vote.”
Katharine Azem, a University of Wisconsin-Madison senior, agreed. “This is a time in history where everything matters. What you do matters, and you can't just sit at home. When it comes to the future of our country, you should be doing everything possible to make a change yourself for your family or your loved one. It's too important not to be out here.”
Kyle Daruwalla, a UW-Madison graduate student, anticipated that Joe Biden would win but “probably just barely.”
“So, on that front, we probably have a long struggle ahead of us to make sure that the results are upheld,” Daruwalla said.
Dahnweih told the crowd that the socially distanced gathering was intended to offer a space where people can come together instead of “freaking out” about the election alone at home. Other events the organization and its partners have planned for the day include a car caravan scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Apple store at Hilldale Mall, and another rally and march at the Capitol at 5:30 p.m.
But as Dahnweih looked down at her phone mid-rally, the event’s tenor suddenly shifted.
“They just called Wisconsin, y’all. Wisconsin has gone blue,” Dahnweih said, sounding breathless, as she read the news that the Associated Press had determined Trump no longer had a path to victory in the state. She recalled having been turned away at the polls after moving to Wisconsin from Illinois.
“I said I would never be part of another election where this state goes red. Look at us now!” she said as the crowd cheered. “We can do anything if we do it together,” she said, attributing the victory to the Black and Southeast Asian Wisconsinites who’d grown tired of facing racism and violence as they go about their daily lives. “This is for all of us,” Dahnweih said.
At a break between speeches, music played and Dahnweih and fellow organizers danced on the makeshift stage on the Capitol steps. “Don’t act like you ain’t hyped!” she told the crowd. “Don’t act like we didn’t just win.”
Forgotten no longer
Damita Brown, restorative justice director for Dane County TimeBank, attributed the win to the support local organizers gave to youth activists protesting police violence and racism this summer.
“I know Biden’s name was on the ballot … but the reality is that we voted for George Floyd this year. We voted for Breonna Taylor this year. We voted for Jacob Blake this year… We voted for the leadership coming out of Black community,” Brown said.
“As we celebrate this blue-ness, let’s celebrate this Blackness.”
Chai Moua, a program consultant with Freedom Action Now, Inc., a 501(c)(4) political offshoot of Freedom, Inc., said her group’s grassroots efforts had helped turn the tide for the state, which Donald Trump won in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes.
In 2016, both candidates “forgot about” Black and Hmong people in Wisconsin, Moua said. “This time, in the last four years, we made them remember that we were part of the community. We turned out and we flipped Wisconsin.
Now, she said, Freedom Action Now would shift to pushing elected officials to support the policy changes they’d like to see. “You can’t just come by our communities when you want our votes and forget about us when you sit in that seat,” Moua said.
Madison school board member Ananda Mirilli described the win as a step toward removing a metaphorical foot held too long on the necks of communities like hers.
“People are asking for the right to breathe, for the right to be alive,” Mirilli said, citing “over 2,000 Wisconsinites who are no longer breathing due to COVID … thousands of black and brown people who are breathing behind bars in our state of Wisconsin, and the thousands of immigrants breathing in storage containers on our borders.”
“Today we breathe for them,” she said.
But she too said the work was far from over, pointing to the large swaths of Wisconsin that voted to re-elect Trump, and whom she asserted were thus complicit in white supremacy.
“Those are our neighbors…” she said, emphasizing that everyone in the “United Racist States of America” — including herself — needs to counter white supremacy in their own lives. “We can no longer afford to wait for people’s feelings.”
“Our lives depend on our courage to speak the truth of this country,” she said. “The truth of the past, the truth of our present and, most important, the implication of our future.”
