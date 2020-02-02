'We've got what you need': Foundation for Black Women's Wellness celebrates grand opening

“I just get pure joy when I walk in the door every day,” Peyton-Caire said. “This is our space. It has our fingerprints all over it.”

The new center will allow the foundation to continue its work of serving black women. The foundation offers programming for women such as fitness and nutrition classes, yoga and, ultimately, a support system.

“What we’re all about is building community and building relationships and connections that spur women ahead in a common trajectory of living their healthiest lives,” Peyton-Caire said.

Founding board member and treasurer Corinda Rainey-Moore said the mission of the foundation is not only for black women to improve their health outcomes but to take ownership of their health.

Rainey-Moore described the center as a place for encouragement and accountability.

“Oftentimes, we suffer in silence and this space will create that opportunity where folks can share, and they don’t have to hide,” Rainey-Moore said. “They can get rid of the stigmas of what they’re going through and have people to support them.”

‘Personal work’

Peyton-Caire’s work to improve the health and wellness of black women is personal.