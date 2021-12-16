'We do not have any money': Judge orders cash-strapped Downtown building owners to pay for inspections

When the building that houses Paisan's Italian restaurant was first ordered closed by the city over structural concerns in September, restaurateur Walter Borowski managed to find work for his employees at his other eatery, Porta Bella. Some employees left, but many returned once the building reopened in October.
"Many of these employees we’ve gone through the height of the pandemic with and they stayed with us," Borowski told a Dane County judge Thursday.
But the return to normalcy for Paisan's was short-lived. On Tuesday, the city ordered the building at 131 Wilson St. closed again after the property owners failed to comply with the required monitoring and inspections.
Judge Juan Colás granted an injunction by Paisan's lawyers on Thursday against the building's owners and the city to get the inspections completed. The court ordered the property owners, Executive Management Inc., to pay for the continuous inspections and monitoring, and the restaurant withdrew its request for an injunction against the city.
"It hasn’t really been disputed that the property owner has the obligation to maintain the building in a way Paisan’s and other tenants can occupy and use it," Colás said.
But a representative for Executive Management said in court Thursday that the required inspections might not happen anytime soon, throwing the restaurant's future into further uncertainty.
"We do not have any money to pay them (the inspection contractor) currently," said Jason Rice, the vice president of Executive Management.
The building's two closures stem from problems with its underground garage. Conditions in the garage include broken and cracked concrete, exposed and deteriorated rebar, corroded steel and “expansion joints severely compromised,” according to an engineering firm retained by Executive Management.
The day the building was closed in September, tenants reportedly felt swaying and shaking inside the building, and the owners' consultant said there was a "significant risk" of a partial or progressive collapse.
To reopen in October, Executive Management had its engineer install temporary shoring to stabilize the garage, according to court documents. Rice estimated the monthly cost to rent the temporary shoring at $40,000. Though a temporary fix, the owners were required to have an independent contractor monitor the shoring continuously.
While inspections were performed throughout October and November, the contractor ended inspections earlier this month because Executive Management stopped paying them, according to court documents.
"There’s a court order now for the property owner to perform its obligations under the contract and as required to maintain the building," Colás said. "Those are simply going to have to move up to a higher priority in allocating whatever resources they have available."
As for Paisan's, Borowski said he likely couldn't find work for his employees past the holidays when the restaurant industry cools down.
"For us to lose this group of people would be devastating," he said. "I don’t think we could return from it."
Lucas Robinson's 5 favorite stories of the year
While I only started at the State Journal as a breaking news reporter in August, my four short months here haven't lacked exhilarating stories and in-depth dives into the community.
My very first day on the job the United States pulled out of Afghanistan. Though naturally I didn't expect it, the ripple effect of that withdrawal colored my reporting at the State Journal more than anything else.
I've highlighted two stories regarding Afghanistan for this collection. The first is a story my colleague Emily Hamer and I wrote about conditions faced by Afghans at Fort McCoy, the U.S. Army base in Sparta that has housed nearly 13,000 refugees since the withdrawal.
The second is a profile of local Afghan War veterans (also written by Emily and me) and their reflections on the twenty year conflict's legacy. That story ran on Veterans Day.
The rest of my reporting in Madison has bounced from features, spot news and crime stories.
My recent profile of the Latino residents on the city's North Side is likely my favorite story of the year. I made it a personal priority to help cover the city's Latino community when I arrived in Madison. I hope this portrait of sluggish economic development on the North Side is one of many stories to come.
Another story I enjoyed covering was the "commencement ceremony" thrown for the Class of 2020 in September. Over a year delayed, that event was my first time at Camp Randall and really reminded me of how much tradition young people were denied throughout the pandemic.
Finally, I included my coverage (with an assist from Kelly Meyerhofer) of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. It was hard to know what the trial exactly meant for Madison. But activists at Penn Park that night felt there was a double standard between Rittenhouse's ordeal and how the Madison Police Department had responded to incidents involving Black teenagers in the weeks before the verdict.