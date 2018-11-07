A day after Tony Evers secured a victory in the governor's race and energized Wisconsin’s Democratic base, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is already making a to-do list for the new administration.
Soglin, who ran against Evers in the Democratic primary, said he paused a staff meeting three times Wednesday morning to add items to that list.
“There is eight years of pent-up dreams and Wisconsin values that have been contained and they’re all going to come up in the next 30 days even before (Evers) is inaugurated as governor,” Soglin said.
Soglin’s agenda for the governor-elect includes regulating electronic bicycles, addressing zoning regulations that allows unsewered condominium developments, changing voter ID laws and restoration of landlord-tenant laws. Most importantly, Soglin said Evers should address gerrymandering as the state approaches the 2020 census.
“Probably the greatest accomplishment longterm that the Evers administration will succeed in is now getting us fair, competitive legislative races after 2022, which will carry the state into the next decade and what I will call a renaissance and a period of enlightenment,” Soglin said.
Soglin is running for re-election as mayor, though he previously said he would not following his gubernatorial campaign. During his campaign announcement, Soglin said working with a Democratic governor would be invigorating.
“Given the eight years of a Walker administration, the idea of working with a governor like Tony Evers while being mayor would make the job so much more enjoyable, fun,” Soglin said at the time. “We could fix so much and really create the necessary partnership of local government with the state government.”
Soglin was not mayor during Democratic former Gov. Jim Doyle's two terms.
Voter turnout
Madison voters shattered Soglin’s voter turnout goal of 75 percent of registered voters, easily surpassing previous midterm elections and beating the 2016 presidential election turnout of 79 percent.
The Madison City Clerk’s office reported 145,510 residents voted Tuesday with a turnout of 92.9 percent of registered voters.
“It’s one thing for the parties and the candidates to inspire and motivate their people to go to the polls. It’s our job to make that experience easy, simple and enjoyable,” Soglin said.
The clerk’s office prepared for the midterm election as if it were a presidential year. City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said the city had 2,800 poll workers, including a rapid response team of 100 workers to address pop-up challenges throughout the day.