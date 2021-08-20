'We can't wait': Madison leaders pledge urgency following climate change report

As the latest United Nations report on climate change confirms that a hotter future is inevitable, leaders in Madison and Dane County say it reinforces the urgency of local efforts to address climate change.
Dane County is continuing to do its part to effect change and hopes to be a model for other communities.
“Our commitment in our Climate Action Plan is to cut county wide emissions in half by 2030 and the latest report really just reaffirms that that’s what we need to do,” said Kathy Kuntz, director of the Dane County Office of Energy & Climate Change.
The report, issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, outlines that total global warming is likely to rise around 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next 20 years, and that’s if emissions are cut drastically today.
“Climate change is already affecting every inhabited region across the globe with human influence contributing to many observed changes in weather and climate extremes,” according to the report.
If the world fails in this effort, global average temperatures could rise more than 2 degrees. At these temperatures, the consequences the world is already seeing from global warming — floods, heat waves, droughts, sea-level rise — will become even more threatening.
'We can't wait'
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the report “reinforces the urgency of the situation.”
“This is why addressing climate change has been such a priority for county government — because everyone needs to do everything we can at every level of government, business and at a personal level,” Parisi said. “We need to do it now. We can’t wait.”
The county’s Climate Action Plan, released last April, includes strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% across the county by 2030 and, by 2050, be carbon-neutral.
Currently, Kuntz said Dane County gets about 45% of its electricity from renewable sources and is on track to reach 100% by 2024. Parisi highlighted the county’s 16 solar arrays, noting that half of its fleet of vehicles runs on renewable compressed natural gas (CNG) produced at the landfill.
“We’re not only reaching our goals,” Parisi said. “We’re exceeding them.”
Climate Forward
In April, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced a two-year plan called Climate Forward that outlines a package of actions meant to expand or strengthen existing work around climate change.
Madison’s current goal is to reach net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier and to power its municipal operations through renewable energy alone by 2030.
Last week, the mayor joined over 130 cities in the Race to Zero campaign in which cities, companies, regions, investors and institutions pledge to reach a zero carbon future. By joining the campaign, Rhodes-Conway promised that Madison “will do its part to build a healthy, resilient, zero carbon transition that lessens future climate threats, creates good jobs, and benefits everyone in our communities.”
“While we have taken good steps forward, we must take a harder look at what is needed for our entire community to achieve our 2030 and 2050 goals, and we must make the case for other businesses and organizations in Madison to do the same,” Rhodes-Conway wrote in a blog post.
Kuntz hopes the local work on climate change will influence others to follow. She pointed to Dane County’s first net zero energy school in the Oregon School District that produces at least as much energy as it uses in a year.
Also, she held up Artisan Dental, which is the area’s first carbon neutral general dentistry practice. This means that all carbon and greenhouse gas emissions associated with patient care are offset by purchasing carbon credits.
“What we can do is create momentum and leverage the climate successes that are already happening in our community to get more climate successes to happen,” Kuntz said. “We want to hold up those examples, so people see what's possible and we can make that leadership contagious.”
With a problem as large as climate change, Kuntz said it can be hard not to feel despair. She takes hope in the energy around local climate efforts and encourages individuals, businesses and communities to take one step at a time.
“When you take it as a whole it can feel really overwhelming, but that’s not how we conquer things,” Kuntz said. “Everyone needs to start where they are.”
