'We can’t get trucks right now:' Rural broadband faces challenges beyond funding

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin’s political leaders are promising hundreds of millions of dollars in broadband investment between this year’s state budget and federal stimulus funds, but a combination of supply chain issues, high cost and community distrust mean that broadband could be over a year away for rural Wisconsinites.
Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal to spend $150 million represents an unprecedented investment in broadband, over six times more than was in the 2019-2021 budget. Republicans have called for $500 million from the state’s share of $1.9 trillion in federal COVID-19 relief funds. Full coverage could cost as much as $1.4 billion.
Money alone, though, cannot solve the more complex problems of expanding broadband access, several members of the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access said at a meeting earlier this year.
Providers are struggling to speed construction of more broadband infrastructure due to supply chain challenges on new projects.
“I can’t even imagine what it’s like to try to buy steel or fiber right now,” said Alyssa Kenney, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin director of digital access. “I’m sure other providers could speak to that. But the ones I’ve spoken to are talking about many months of waiting.”
Brett Schuppner, general manager of the Reedsburg Utility Commission, said that companies cannot get workers to job sites.
“We’re really expanding our workforce to get this work done. And we can’t get trucks right now, even to get these employees. We’re able to hire, but we can’t get them to the job site right now and pull the equipment around,” Schuppner said.
Chad Young, CEO of Norvado, also identified funds outpacing materials as “a considerable concern.”
“It’s fantastic to really see us investing at these levels, but when you’re talking about an injection of the type of dollars that they’re talking about, fiber order times are already out 50 weeks, and you throw another $600 million into the state, I don’t know if I can get projects done in two years,” Young said. “And so it’s going to be a considerable concern and how we how we actually get some of this work done going forward.”
Access an issue
Data from the Federal Communications Commission tends to overstate people’s internet access, especially in rural communities, according to several studies, including one from the Government Accountability Office.
FCC standards determine internet availability through a data shortcut: if one person in a census block has internet access, that entire census block is considered to also have internet access.
Though that works well for city blocks, where a census block is typically an actual city block, data can be distorted in rural areas, where a census block can be many square miles, according to a study from Forward Analytics.
“In these areas, it can be the case that only a fraction of households have access to broadband, even though the FCC data indicates that all have access,” the report found.
“FCC has also recognized that by measuring availability at the census block level, not every person will have access to broadband in a block that the data show as served,” a 2018 GAO report found.
The FCC announced in August 2019 that it would collect more granular data, but the census block issue continues.
Geographic complications and a lack of digital access are compounded for Wisconsinites on tribal lands.
Theron Rutyna, IT director of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, described broadband access in Red Cliff as “an evolving situation.”
“When you get to the tribes, you truly see how wide that disparity can be in Wisconsin,” Rutyna said. “Even in the rural lands, you don’t get any more rural than the tribes, and a lot of the times the concept of digital stops at the reservation border.”
Rutyna estimates that “more than 80% of the membership” does not meet the FCC broadband speed benchmark, which means that “most of the members struggle to have good enough internet to do home schooling, telework, telehealth (and) telemedicine.”
For Pamela Boivin, a member of the Menominee Tribe, a commissioner on the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity and executive director of NiiJii Capital Partners Inc., improving broadband access is essential to understanding other issues that affect rural and tribal communities, such as access to health care and education resources.
“It was a big issue, obviously exacerbated when COVID hit our communities,” Boivin said. “If we can address the broadband issue, it could help us tap into all of these other areas to improve on and also bring us into this virtual world where we can thrive and where we can improve on a lot of areas.”
Affordability challenges
The national rural poverty rate, at 17%, is higher than the urban poverty rate, according to findings from the University of Wisconsin’s Institute for Research on Poverty and the Rural Policy Research Institute.
Even in areas with more socioeconomic resources, students are struggling.
Emily Dittmar, a librarian who works in an affluent area in southeastern Wisconsin, said that low-income families in her school district could not afford to pay for internet access for their children, particularly those who live in more rural parts of the district.
“Some of our students had data cards, but then when everyone was at home, that data limit quickly ran out when three or four kids were all on the same data card,” Dittmar said. “Sometimes that would be a cost that’s too high, because the family couldn’t afford unlimited internet for everyone.”
Dittmar’s school district is not alone.
Across the state in Lincoln County, a survey of 1,362 households found that “even poor internet service is expensive,” according to the UW-Extension Lincoln County findings.
Though just over four in 10 Lincoln County residents were “dissatisfied with the level of service” (41.4%), just under a third of residents (28%) still reported paying over $80 a month for their internet. Internet cost was the second-highest deterrent to having internet service, ranking only behind broadband service being unavailable.
Building trust
The increased broadband funding, while helpful to pay for building infrastructure, treats the issue of internet access as a “short-term hotspot issue,” Angela Siefer, executive director of the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, said.
In order to ensure long-term internet access, community members need digital navigators that they can trust, like their local library and community organizations, to achieve a “systemic systems change.”
“Not everybody trusts their public library,” Siefer said. “If there’s a relationship with the community-based organization where they do have that trust, and they do what they’re like in the neighborhood, then you can make sure we’re not missing people along the way.”
In addition to a lack of trust, Brittany Beyer, chair of the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access and executive director at Grow North Regional Economic Development Corporation, said that policymakers must stop viewing rural Wisconsin as a monolith.
“Tools that are being offered from the state agencies from Madison tend to work with assumptions that things work the same in every single place,” Beyer said.