'We can’t get trucks right now:' Rural broadband faces challenges beyond funding

For Pamela Boivin, a member of the Menominee Tribe, a commissioner on the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity and executive director of NiiJii Capital Partners Inc., improving broadband access is essential to understanding other issues that affect rural and tribal communities, such as access to health care and education resources.

“It was a big issue, obviously exacerbated when COVID hit our communities,” Boivin said. “If we can address the broadband issue, it could help us tap into all of these other areas to improve on and also bring us into this virtual world where we can thrive and where we can improve on a lot of areas.”

Affordability challenges

The national rural poverty rate, at 17%, is higher than the urban poverty rate, according to findings from the University of Wisconsin’s Institute for Research on Poverty and the Rural Policy Research Institute.

Even in areas with more socioeconomic resources, students are struggling.

Emily Dittmar, a librarian who works in an affluent area in southeastern Wisconsin, said that low-income families in her school district could not afford to pay for internet access for their children, particularly those who live in more rural parts of the district.