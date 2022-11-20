 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'We can do big things': Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway launches reelection bid

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced her reelection bid Sunday, the official start of a referendum on a term marked by crisis response and major investments in transportation and housing. 

In a speech flanked by supporters and political allies, Rhodes-Conway's first appeal to residents was marked by one of the defining issues of her tenure as mayor: the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Not even a year into her term, the virus disrupted city services ranging from trash pick-up and polling places, the mayor noted. In response, the city set up ballot drop boxes, established a testing and vaccination hub at the Alliant Energy Center and provided grants to struggling small businesses.

"Covid is still with us," Rhodes Conway said. "But Madison's vaccination rates are among the best in the nation, our unemployment rate is low and our economy is recovering rapidly."

Rhodes-Conway also touted her expansion of other city programs taking on traffic safety, mental health, homelessness and transportation. 

"We are building a better Madison and we can do big things," the mayor said. 

Rhodes-Conway is not going unchallenged in her reelection bid, with former deputy mayor and Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes joining the race earlier this month. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway (copy)
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
