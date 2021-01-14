'We are prepared': No threat anticipated, but Madison police plan 'enhanced' presence

Though he's not anticipating a direct threat against Wisconsin’s capital city, Madison Police Department Acting Chief Vic Wahl said Thursday the local agency will maintain an increased presence in the city through Inauguration Day to better respond to potential issues.
An “around the clock” planning process has been underway, Wahl said, following a warning from the FBI of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitols in addition to Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next Wednesday.
“MPD and our law enforcement partners have been really working tirelessly, not only since then but before then, to ensure we do everything possible to ensure public safety here for our community,” Wahl said at a Thursday press conference.
The FBI warning and increased local police planning follows a deadly, hours-long siege of the nation’s Capitol building by extremist supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
MPD is working with agencies including the Wisconsin State Capitol Police, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, UW-Madison Police Department and State Patrol. The agencies will work together via a “solid, unified command post process,” Wahl said, to coordinate response and share intelligence.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers earlier this week also activated members of the state's National Guard.
Wahl said MPD will maintain an “enhanced MPD staffing posture” over the next week, which includes additional MPD personnel and specialized teams as they’re needed.
“Because of the national mood, because of the larger national intelligence picture and out of an abundance of caution, we will continue to maintain an enhanced staffing posture through Inauguration Day,” Wahl said.
Wahl said MPD is aware of two events — one focused on the election — planned for Sunday and recommends residents avoid the area if they don’t need to be downtown.
A second event, described as “antifascist mutual aid action,” is planned for Sunday and is hosted by Urban Triage and the Madison General Defense Committee of the IWW. The event’s announcement on Facebook also calls for justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha police officer.
There could be traffic disruptions and road closures, Wahl said, though none are planned at this time.
“Our job as always is to facilitate First Amendment expression while maintaining a safe environment and ensuring public safety,” Wahl said.
Both Wahl and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway encouraged residents to contact law enforcement if they observe anything suspicious, out of place or unusual.
“I’m hoping that the week will pass without incident, but I want Madison residents to know we are prepared,” Rhodes-Conway said.
