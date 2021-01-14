'We are prepared': No threat anticipated, but Madison police plan 'enhanced' presence

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wahl said MPD will maintain an “enhanced MPD staffing posture” over the next week, which includes additional MPD personnel and specialized teams as they’re needed.

“Because of the national mood, because of the larger national intelligence picture and out of an abundance of caution, we will continue to maintain an enhanced staffing posture through Inauguration Day,” Wahl said.

Wahl said MPD is aware of two events — one focused on the election — planned for Sunday and recommends residents avoid the area if they don’t need to be downtown.

A second event, described as “antifascist mutual aid action,” is planned for Sunday and is hosted by Urban Triage and the Madison General Defense Committee of the IWW. The event’s announcement on Facebook also calls for justice for Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha police officer.

There could be traffic disruptions and road closures, Wahl said, though none are planned at this time.

“Our job as always is to facilitate First Amendment expression while maintaining a safe environment and ensuring public safety,” Wahl said.