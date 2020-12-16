Ways to help rural Wisconsin outlined in new report

Maintaining an office within state government to champion issues unique to rural Wisconsin, prioritizing the needs of rural areas and making sure economic development programs benefit rural areas are among the recommendations made Wednesday by a task force created by Gov. Tony Evers.
The governor announced the commission on rural prosperity during his State of the State speech in January. The 12-member commission held three virtual meetings and received comments from more than 500 people across the state before issuing its report and recommendations.
Noting the challenges that COVID-19 has brought to rural areas, the report calls for dedicating more money and resources to those areas to help them recover from the pandemic.
To ensure that young people and new people want to live in rural areas, the report calls for implementing a strategy that includes support for the arts, expansion of high-speed broadband internet and building inclusive, welcoming communities.
Other recommendations include ensuring rural places and Native Americans in rural Wisconsin get a fair shake in accessing state and federal resources; adopting ideas being used in other states to benefit rural areas; and investing more into the University of Wisconsin's satellite campuses and the state's technical colleges.
Support Local Journalism
Specifically, the report calls for investing in county-based educators employed through UW-Madison's Extension division. The task force recommended partnering with UW Extension to help every region of the state understand its assets and create an area-specific development strategy.
Evers, in a statement announcing the report's release, said its recommendations provide a "critically important view of what rural residents and community leaders across our state need" as he works on the state's two-year budget proposal and other priorities.
The Democratic governor will submit his two-year spending plan to the Republican-controlled Legislature, which will then debate it for months before passing a budget next summer.
Missy Hughes, secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., noted that Wisconsin is one of the few states with an office in state government charged with coordinating rural issues. The Office of Rural Prosperity, created by Evers and housed within the WEDC, should take the lead in executing many of the report's recommendations, the task force said.
That office should be charged with coordinating an effort focused on rural and tribal community affairs and making the state's programs and policies more accessible and helpful to rural areas, the report said.
The task force also emphasizes that Wisconsin's Native population must also be a focus of, and included in, efforts to bolster rural areas. That includes strengthening regional councils and regional capacity to help American Indians with applications for grants, loans and other assistance.
Fave 5: Reporter Chris Hubbuch's favorite stories of 2020
My favorite stories to write are those that require me to learn about something new and force me to see the world from a different perspective. There were many such stories to tell during this extraordinary year, though none of my top five were directly related to the pandemic.
I’d known Wisconsin was a big producer of mink pelts, but I didn’t know that most of the North American fur trade moved through a Stoughton business that traced its lineage back to the Hudson Bay Company. The folks at Saga Furs, who took over the operations of North American Fur Association, were kind enough to teach me about the business and let us photograph them.
Few landscapes have captivated me like the Driftless region, where I was fortunate enough to live for nearly 15 years. It’s an enchanting place with unrivaled beauty, and, it turns out, is also highly resilient to climate change, providing habitat for species that left other parts of southern Wisconsin with the retreating glaciers more than 10,000 years ago. Also, never pass up a chance to spend time in the woods while on the clock.
Journalists spend a lot of time writing about problems -- after all, it’s not news when a plane lands safely -- so it’s refreshing to be able to write about solutions. In this case, a very simple solution -- farming the way it was done for centuries -- fixes so much. It can help farmers turn a profit, keep soil where it belongs, protect lakes and streams, and even fight climate change. And the Gruenfelders are good people running a quality farm on some of the most scenic land in the world.
Full disclosure: for the better part of five decades many of my happiest moments have occurred while riding a bike. I’ve also seen how outdoor recreation opportunities played a role in economic development of two cities I’ve called home -- Chattanooga and La Crosse. So the prospect of developing a city-wide offroad trail network excites me for personal reasons as well as its potential to improve the quality of life for all residents.
This was one of the more difficult stories I wrote this year, largely because of the complexity of the contamination and remediation concerns but also the long history of the plant and redevelopment efforts that weren't familiar to me as a recent transplant. It didn't help that I wrote the story from my daughter's hospital room during a one-day procedure that took four days. (She's fine.)
After a 350-year-old Canadian fur trading company went bankrupt just as Wisconsin mink farmers were beginning their harvest, a Finnish competitor is breathing new life into the state’s oldest industry.
As the climate changes, species move to adapt. Preserving these unique areas can help them survive.
For an industry battered by unstable commodity prices, rising costs, market constraints and extreme weather, grassland farming represents a bright spot.
Madison has long enjoyed a reputation as a two-wheel haven. But opportunities for off-road adventures are limited, usually involving a trip to a neighboring community or beyond. A new plan seeks to change that.
“This was a lot more than Weinerville,” said one resident who hired an environmental law firm to report on potential contamination. “It’s a big evolution from a century ago when the Mayer brothers came up here from Chicago."
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.