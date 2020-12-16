Ways to help rural Wisconsin outlined in new report

Maintaining an office within state government to champion issues unique to rural Wisconsin, prioritizing the needs of rural areas and making sure economic development programs benefit rural areas are among the recommendations made Wednesday by a task force created by Gov. Tony Evers.

The governor announced the commission on rural prosperity during his State of the State speech in January. The 12-member commission held three virtual meetings and received comments from more than 500 people across the state before issuing its report and recommendations.

Noting the challenges that COVID-19 has brought to rural areas, the report calls for dedicating more money and resources to those areas to help them recover from the pandemic.

To ensure that young people and new people want to live in rural areas, the report calls for implementing a strategy that includes support for the arts, expansion of high-speed broadband internet and building inclusive, welcoming communities.

Other recommendations include ensuring rural places and Native Americans in rural Wisconsin get a fair shake in accessing state and federal resources; adopting ideas being used in other states to benefit rural areas; and investing more into the University of Wisconsin's satellite campuses and the state's technical colleges.

