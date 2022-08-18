Waupun inmate serving 50 years for slaying cab driver gets another 5 for beating guard

A Wisconsin man serving a 50-year prison sentence for kidnapping and killing a taxi driver will serve an additional five years behind bars for beating a guard.

Dodge County Circuit Judge Kristine Snow sentenced Timmy Johnson Jr. on Thursday to five years in prison and another three years on supervision, according to court records.

Johnson, 33, was convicted last month of battery by a prisoner after a two-day jury trial.

According to a criminal complaint, a prison guard at the Waupun Correctional Institution saw Johnson attempt to hide his medication and told him he would be written up for violating prison rules.

When Johnson returned to ask about the extent of his punishment, another officer told him to go back to his cell. Johnson then attacked the guard, punching him 20 to 30 times in the face and head.

Prosecutors said Johnson later bragged to other inmates about how badly he had beaten the officer.

In a press release issued Thursday, District Attorney Kurt Klomberg praised the state’s corrections officers.

“The officers in this case demonstrated a stunning level of professionalism and duty in the manner they conducted themselves during the incident and at trial,” Klomberg said. “I am honored to serve alongside them.”

Snow imposed the five-year sentence in addition to any previous sentence.

Johnson was sentenced in 2015 to 50 years behind bars after he was convicted of reckless homicide, kidnapping and armed robbery in the death of Merle Forbes, a 79-year-old cab driver from Platteville.

According to court documents in that case, Johnson had just been released from the Grant County Jail on June 12, 2014, and was paranoid, depressed and high on PCP when he called a cab for a ride to a secluded area where he said he planned to kill himself.

Johnson instead stabbed Forbes multiple times with a paring knife and then drove the cab around southwest Wisconsin with the dying man in the trunk. When a La Crosse police officer tried to stop Johnson early the next morning he fled at speeds of up to 115 mph before crashing into an SUV and injuring three people.

He later told investigators he planned to commit suicide by crashing the stolen cab into a building and that he forgot Forbes was in the trunk.