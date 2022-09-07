Waukesha County judge temporarily blocks guidance authorizing clerks to fix ballot envelope errors

A Waukesha County judge on Wednesday ordered election officials not to fill in or correct errors on absentee ballot witness certificates, temporarily blocking the Wisconsin Elections Commission from displaying guidance that the judge said broke state law.

Republicans immediately praised the decision, which came around two months before the midterm elections. The temporary injunction followed multiple efforts by the GOP Legislature this year to overhaul the elections system, all of which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed because he said they would make voting harder.

The defendants and its supporters said suspending the guidance would create confusion before the upcoming election.

The injunction prohibits the Elections Commission from displaying guidance it issued in 2016 that permitted clerks to fill in or correct address deficiencies on absentee certificate envelopes. The injunction also prohibits the Elections Commission from telling officials that they have the duty to modify or add information on the envelopes.

Additionally, the Wisconsin Elections Commission in the next five business days, or by Sept. 14, must tell clerks and election officials that the court declared its guidance "invalid and contrary to law," Aprahamian said.

The Republican Party of Waukesha County and Waukesha County residents Michael White, Eva White and Edward Winiecke filed the lawsuit against the Elections Commission in July. The Republican-controlled Legislature intervened on the plaintiffs' behalf. The Waukesha County Democratic Party and League of Women Voters of Wisconsin intervened in support of the Elections Commission.

An attorney supporting the defendants signaled he would file a motion to stay the ruling pending an appeal. Aprahamian set a hearing for Tuesday.

The case is highly likely to end up in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where conservatives have a 4-3 majority.

The bipartisan commission first issued the contested guidance in 2016. Voters must have a witness sign a certificate, typically printed on the back of an absentee ballot envelope, for the ballot to be valid. The witness has to include his or her address information on the certificate, but under the guidance, election officials were able to fill in missing or incorrect pieces such as the state or ZIP code.

The plaintiffs argued there's only one method provided by state law for election officials to facilitate corrections of certificate errors: returning the ballot to the elector.

"If WEC's guidance is wrong, that is not something this court can endorse by doing nothing," Conway, Olejniczak & Jerry attorney George Burnett said on behalf of the plaintiffs Wednesday before Aprahamian issued the injunction.

But eliminating the guidance would, in effect, disenfranchise voters for small errors or omissions witnesses made on the absentee ballot envelopes, Elias Law Group attorney John Geise said Wednesday, on behalf of the Waukesha County Democratic Party.

Republicans have scrutinized the guidance since the 2020 presidential election.

The Legislature's Republican-controlled rules committee in January told the Elections Commission to withdraw the guidance or resubmit it as an administrative rule.

The majority of the Elections Commission then voted in favor of using the existing guidance as the basis for an emergency rule stipulating what errors clerks can fix on the certificates.

It became a rule in July. That same month, the Legislature's Republican-controlled rules committee struck it down. Republicans said the decision meant clerks couldn't lawfully fill in missing information. But a Democratic member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission noted the guidance remained in place.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission in August deadlocked on a motion supported by the agency's three Republican appointees that would have eliminated the commission's 2016 guidance. The commission's three Democratic commissioners opposed the motion, a decision Aprahamian sharply critiqued on Wednesday.

"It is a little wonder that proponents from all corners of the political spectrum are critical, cynical and suspicious of how elections are managed and overseen when three unelected bureaucrats can defy the Legislature and decline to suspend guidance that the (rules committee) under its oversight authority has determined violates Wisconsin law," he said.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau last year reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certificates in 29 municipalities and found that 1,022 certificates (6.9%) were missing parts of witness addresses, 15 (0.1%) did not have any witness address at all, eight (less than 0.1%) did not have a witness signature, and three (less than 0.1%) did not have a voter signature. At the time, clerks corrected 66 (about 0.4%) of those certificates.