With voting underway across Wisconsin in the statewide primary, candidates are making one last push to mobilize supporters. But once the dust settles and the polls close, here's where you can find the Democratic candidates for governor celebrating or consoling tonight.
Tony Evers' campaign will hold a watch party on the 8th floor of the Park Hotel in downtown Madison, 22 N. Carrol St.
Matt Flynn will end the night at the Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale. The party begins at 8 p.m. and Flynn is expected to arrive around 9 p.m.
Mike McCabe will host his viewing party at the Pavilion in Columbus. The event will include a cash bar and snacks, but supporters may also bring their own food to share.
Mahlon Mitchell will be the Hilton Milwaukee City Center. The event begins at 8 p.m.
In a Facebook message, Josh Pade said he will be watching with friends, family, supporters and a close aunt. He did not elaborate further.
Kelda Roys will hold her party at Jardin in downtown Madison. The address is 829 E. Washington Ave.
Paul Soglin will be view the results with friends and family and will host a party only if he wins the nomination. Otherwise, according to his campaign, "if someone else prevails, Paul will be in the company of the winner."
Kathleen Vinehout will hold her party at the Crowne Plaza Madison at 4402 E. Washington Ave. after polls close.