Watch Now: With gun buyback and protest, Madison steps up calls for gun reform

Aaron Redd stood in the parking lot of Midvale Community Lutheran Church as a power saw cut apart the rifle that shot his father.

Redd said his grandfather accidently shot his father when he was 12 years old with the rifle. He brought the gun to the church on Saturday morning as part of a gun buyback event that transforms donated firearms into gardening tools, a growing national trend meant as a rebuke of gun culture.

“I’m just thankful to see it destroyed,” Redd remarked.

The church’s buyback event was one of two anti-gun events Saturday in Madison as the country continues to grapple with mass shootings after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last month.

Later Saturday, several hundred demonstrators gathered in a light drizzle outside the state Capitol to demand gun reform as part of a nationwide day of protest organized by March For Our Lives, a nonprofit that emerged after the 2018 Parkland school shooting.

“Enough is enough,” said speaker Anthony Cooper Sr., CEO of Focused Interruption, a local organization that works to prevent and address violent crime. “We continue to keep standing here and having the exact same conversation.

“We have to start doing more things to not only support policies and programs and address community gun violence but tackle the public health epidemic in our community,” Cooper told the crowd.

At the buyback event, retired pastor Jeff Wild said residents had brought 29 guns, including two AR-15s, to be broken down and converted into tools such as spades and shovels.

“Homes are safer because of it,” Wild said of the event.

Wild was first moved to action against gun violence about four years ago when he officiated about a dozen funerals of people who died by suicide, often with a firearm.

“That experience, after a dozen of those, it changes a person,” Wild said. “I’m aware of the pain caused by suicides.”

Wild organized a guns-to-garden tools event in December, and received a $5,000 anonymous grant to organize Saturday’s buyback event.

The soon-to-be-unarmed arrived to the church’s parking lot and surrendered the guns at the entrance to volunteers. Then they filled out a confidential survey asking why they chose to give up the firearm, and received a gift card to Pick ’n Save based on the type of gun they surrendered: $50 for a rifle, $150 for a handgun and $250 for a semi-automatic rifle.

Volunteer and Evansville pastor Jerry Tews was manning the power saw on Saturday when its teeth came down on an AR-15. It took Tews multiple tries with the saw to cut apart the gun’s barrel. Once cut, Tews marveled at the gun’s steel core and showed it off to the other volunteers.

The event won’t be Madison’s last gun buyback. Wild hopes to do the event every year, and on Aug. 13, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department will partner on a buyback event at the Alliant Energy Center.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made the rounds at Saturday’s event, congratulating the volunteers and getting a look at the gun-to-garden tool process.

“If we can turn an instrument of death and make it something productive for our community, we’re all for that,” Barrett said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.