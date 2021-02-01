 Skip to main content
Watch now: Swearing-in ceremony of Shon Barnes as Madison police chief
Watch now: Swearing-in ceremony of Shon Barnes as Madison police chief

Madison will swear in its new police chief Monday in a ceremony starting at 10 a.m. 

Shon Barnes — a former deputy chief in a small North Carolina city and the director of training and professional development for a police oversight group in Chicago — will be the 30th Chief of Police for the City of Madison.

Watch the swearing-in ceremony live here

Madison police chiefs through the years

