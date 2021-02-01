Watch now: Swearing-in ceremony of Shon Barnes as Madison police chief

John E. "Big Jack" Adamson, front row second from left, served as Madison police chief from 1887 to 1894.
John Adamson was probably the most efficient chief of police the city ever had, according to "Madison, Past and Present," a history of Madison covering the years 1852 until 1902. He was known far and near as "Big Jack" Adamson, being over six feet tall and weighing about 240 pounds. He was a shrewd, sharp detective, and was probably known by more crooks and thieves than any other man in police circles.
Front row from the left: Frank Currier, John Adamson, Jake Togsland, and John Scherer.
Back row from the left: Tom Shaughnessy (who would serve as police chief from 1907 to 1925), Jake Behrend, Arne K. and Alex O'Neill.
Photo taken in 1895.