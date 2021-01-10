Watch now: Protesters call for Sen. Ron Johnson's resignation in Madison march on Saturday

In response to the assault on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, a car caravan made its way from Madison’s Capitol Square to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s Madison office Saturday afternoon to call for his resignation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Johnson, who has promoted baseless allegations of widespread fraud in the presidential election, had been one of a several senators determined to challenge the certification of electors in several key states Biden won but reversed himself following the riot.

The caravan of some 40 cars, led by several local groups like the Madison chapters of Democratic Socialists of America and Allies for Black Lives, crawled through Madison’s East Side and eventually ended in front of Johnson’s office, where loudspeakers were set up. People took turns leading chants and giving speeches.