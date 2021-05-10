Watch now: New Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett wants to keep jail population low, build community trust

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was sworn in Monday as the county's first Black sheriff with a promise to focus on solving problems in the community without necessarily arresting people or taking them to jail.
He said his "number one goal" is maintaining a low county jail population through evidence-based programs and jail diversion programs. Part of that is continuing to push deputies to use "community-oriented policing," something Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said the county has been doing for years.
"(Community-oriented policing) really emphasizes peace officers working with the community in order to build relationships and solve problems like crime," Barrett said. "But also it really puts a big emphasis on the officers to really problem solve and not necessarily enforce the law. So finding different ways to solve problems is the key."
Barrett said his other top two priorities are establishing new relationships in the community and rebuilding “fractured” ones, and hiring a force of deputies that is diverse not only by race but by gender, sexual orientation and gender identity and culture.
Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell, who Barrett said is a good friend, swore Barrett into office before an audience at the Dane County Courthouse made up largely of law enforcement officers, including several from other counties.
Gov. Tony Evers appointed Barrett after former Sheriff Dave Mahoney retired from the position after 41 years in law enforcement, including the last 14 as sheriff.
Mahoney stepped down about a year and a half before the end of his four-year term to take a job at American Family Insurance. Barrett will serve out the remainder of that term with the possibility of being reelected Nov. 8, 2022.
Barrett has more than 12 years in law enforcement experience, including as a Dane County Deputy Sheriff, a Sun Prairie police officer, and most recently as an officer at Wisconsin State Fair Park. He has a master's degree in criminal justice from American Public University and teaches law enforcement and criminal justice at Madison Area Technical College, where he is the faculty director of the criminal justice studies program.
Jail project
In an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal later Monday, Barrett said he plans to review all of his department's policies, particularly the use-of-force policy.
But he did not commit to a stance on perhaps the most controversial issue facing the Sheriff's Office: The $148 million plan to build a new jail and close the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building, along with another outdated facility. Mahoney has called the City-County Building jail "highly dangerous and cruel."
"What it really comes down to is being able to understand and assess it," Barrett said. "I need to be here a little bit longer to see exactly where that’s at. But I assure you, once I’m able to obtain all the important information in regards to the totality of the jail consolidation project, I’ll be able to make an educated decision at that time."
The project, which has been approved by the County Board, includes building a seven-story tower behind the Public Safety Building, adding medical and mental health beds, ending solitary confinement and increasing programming space while reducing the overall number of beds from 1,013 to 922.
Some community groups and local activists have sharply criticized the project, arguing that money would be better spent investing in community services. Some have tried to halt the development while others, including some County Board members, have tried to further cut the number of jail beds.
Barrett said he's in the process of listening to community leaders to "understand exactly where the community is coming from" with regard to the jail.
"When I rose my hand today and swore to uphold and protect the citizens of Dane County, that included protecting them and treating them with dignity and respect and humanity out in the communities but also while they’re in our supervision as well," Barrett said.
The number of inmates held in the Dane County Jail was cut nearly in half during the COVID-19 pandemic because of several changes across the Dane County criminal justice system, including in the courts and the Madison Police Department.
While Barrett wants to keep the jail population low, he acknowledged that some of those pandemic-era changes "may not be sustainable moving forward." Barrett declined to go into specifics, but when jury trials resume in June the jail population is expected to increase because of the backlog in cases.
More funding
Barrett also wants the county to increase funding for the Sheriff's Office to provide additional training for deputies — something that could cause a rift with police-reform activists who want to see less funding for law enforcement after police brutality seen across the country in the last year, including the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
When asked how he would build trust with activists who want to defund the police, Barrett said he hopes the community will see any funding request "as an opportunity for us to improve and do better." He said programs the money pays for can include use-of-force training and racial bias training, both of which the Sheriff's Office already does but Barrett said he wants to continue or increase.
"The training is where we invest in each other and we invest in ourselves to be able to better serve our communities," Barrett said. "And to do that, that costs some sort of financial investment."
Relationship building
Above all, Barrett said, building trust starts with developing close relationships with a diversity of county residents, especially those most skeptical of law enforcement.
"I believe that proximity breeds care, and distance breeds fear," Barrett said.
He said he has already started working with local community organizations but declined to specify which ones.
Around the room Monday, Barrett noted the attendance of law enforcement, elected officials, community leaders and activists.
“This is what it’s going to take for us to move forward, being in the same room having difficult conversations, then working together as one to move forward,” Barrett said.
Barrett said he feels humbled to have been appointed sheriff but also excited to lead an "outstanding" organization.
“Every moment, every day from this moment forward, I get to wake up and put on a badge and inspire, motivate and lead a sheriff’s office filled with deputies who will inspire, motivate and lead this generation and the next generation of peace officers in our community,” Barrett said. “This is the most important thing we need right now, and we will do this together.”