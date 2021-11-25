Watch now: Monona studying future of its historic pagoda

Three weeks later, though, a concrete and masonry restoration firm, hired by the city for a second opinion, found "the base, columns and roof support beams appear to be in good shape with no restoration required," although CMR Concrete and Masonry Restoration agreed the roof was in need of major repair.

Plowman said the city is pursuing the opinion of a structural engineer in time for the Monona Landmarks Commission's December meeting.

"Anything can be saved at a cost," said the commission's chair, Ald. Kristie Goforth. "Right now we still just don't know. We don't know its fate. We don't know its future."

Landmark since 1979

It would be a shame to let the piece of the area's history be removed, said Ann Waidelich, president of the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society. The town of Blooming Grove, now just a patchwork of parcels scattered south and east of Lake Monona, used to include all of the city of Monona.

"This poor little park had been neglected for so long and then (the pagoda is) way down by the lake. You can't really see it from the street and I think that's why it's been vandalized as much as it has," she said. "It's an important landmark."