Watch now: Middleton preparing major improvements to historic downtown park

While the final cost is not set, the city committed $1 million in tax-incremental financing, and Attoun said donors will help fill an estimated $600,000 gap. Electronic Theatre Controls, Hy Cite Enterprises, the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, Steve Cohan and Madison Gas and Electric have emerged as lead donors for the redevelopment. The Middleton Area Development Corporation also launched a matching grant campaign up to $100,000.

The latest influx of donations from lead donors totals $465,000. With many other smaller donations coming in from across the community and the development corporation campaign, Attoun said the city is on the cusp of meeting its fundraising goal and can confidently launch the project.

Construction is due to begin in early 2022 and finish by the end of next summer. Olson said community organizers are already asking how to reserve the space. “We are anxious to see it completed,” she said.

Van Nest said the pandemic showed how receptive the community is to the space, and she believes it will bring in even more business after the redevelopment. “It’s bringing just a lot of energy to downtown Middleton, and it’s providing a reason for the community to come out.”