Watch now: Michael Gableman presents findings of 2020 election review

Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
The constitutional amendment was overwhelmingly passed by Wisconsin voters in 2020, but was later challenged by Wisconsin Justice Initiative, who disputed the validity of the question put to voters.
The policy prohibiting the public and outside press led to a more relaxed atmosphere for those who attended, a UW-Madison student said.
Some Wisconsin soldiers remain eastern Europe after getting deployed there in May. They have not been mobilized to support Ukraine as Russia invades.
For a second time, the council denied a rezoning request Tuesday to convert a 64-acre property into single- and multi-family housing over concerns about its proximity to Truax Field.
Republican candidate for governor Kevin Nicholson said he believes President Joe Biden won Wisconsin, after earlier dodging the question.
Democrats have had a monopoly on Wisconsin's urban vote for two decades. Republicans are trying to change course, or at least mitigate their losses.
Vos also added that the review, which has cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, will "hopefully" wrap up by Monday, the last day in February.
"With this funding, we will be breaking ground this year in November," said Madison Public Market Foundation Board member Anne Reynolds.
But the ex-officer found questions about her love life "unprofessional, weird and awkward."
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Wednesday showed off a new tool that allows county snowplows to clear two lanes of snow at once.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.