Watch now: Madison Public Library throws outdoor wellness celebration

Toddlers stealing soccer balls from Forward Madison FC players while parents receive voting information and vendors sell homemade essential oils are not the images typically conjured by the word “library.”
While Madison’s many public libraries have plenty of reading materials, effectively meeting the needs of the community means going beyond books.
“When people think about public libraries, they might not think about health, but when you think about what goes into a healthy and fully functioning society, there are so many components to that. Health really does impact every aspect of your life,” said Kristina Gómez, community engagement librarian for Madison Public Library.
The 200 block of Mifflin Street outside the Central Library was closed off and lined with vendor tables Sunday afternoon, all part of a celebration marking the end of the Live Well @ Your Library series. The summerlong series hosted outdoor wellness workshops and community discussions on the last Sunday of every month. Each event took place outside a different Madison library and had a different theme: “Reflection,” “Renewal,” “Restoration” and finally, “Celebration.” Gómez said the themes marked the different phases of the “wellness journey.”
The idea grew out of the Nourish You: Library Takeover retreat organized by a team of four Madison residents in 2018. Nourish You focused on making mental, physical and emotional wellness more accessible for women of color.
Gómez said Madison Public Library chose to expand the event in an effort to address health and wellness barriers in the city. At the end of each workshop, groups of about 10 people would gather and discuss the frustrations they have experienced when trying to pursue wellness, such as not being able to find practitioners of color or multilingual health information. The needs brought up in the conversations will be used to shape the resources available at Madison libraries.
Gómez said hosting discussions about health equity at libraries is a natural fit because librarians often help visitors improve their health literacy.
“The library serves as the connector to resources for all kinds of people,” Gómez said. “We actually do help people find health resources daily.”
Library takeover
One way the Madison Public Library is working to expand its resources is through the Library Takeover program. Launched in 2017, the Takeover initiative invites teams of three to four community members to submit ideas for an event they would like to host at a Madison library.
Three teams are ultimately chosen — then the real work begins.
Teams are paired with a mentor, attend a four-week boot camp and receive a manual on event planning. Each team also gets a $2,000 grant, and all members are paid a $400 stipend.
Gómez said the goal behind the program is to give people who may not have access to event spaces a chance to organize something that will benefit the broader community. Applications for the third round of events opened Sept. 1 and close Oct.1. Events chosen for the third round will occur this spring.
Past events have included a craft session for women of color, an evening of Muslim storytelling and a celebration of Indian-Americans and their contributions in Madison.
“The community is the one who really needs to generate the ideas and guide the work of the library,” Gómez said. “Takeover really does shift the power dynamic a bit. Community members are the ones identifying community needs, they are the ones directing the library in terms of where to place resources.”
Equitable wellness
Araceli Esparza was part of the 2018 Takeover team that organized the Nourish You wellness retreat. This summer, her organization Midwest Mujeres partnered with Be Well Madison and the Madison Public Library to grow the Nourish You event into the Live Well @ Your Library series.
Setting up a space where women of color can sell African-inspired jewelry, lead yoga lessons and gather to share their own wellness journeys is especially important in Wisconsin, where racial health disparities are glaring, Esparza said.
Esparza first turned to wellness when she was struggling with the stress of being a single mom. She discovered yoga — an activity that soon became a physical and mental outlet for her. Esparza, who is Latina, said finding her own wellness escape made her want to connect other BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) women with health resources.
Gómez said she wants to turn more Takeover projects into ongoing series. She also hopes the conversations had at this summer’s wellness events help reduce the stigma of talking about things like mental health and chronic illness.
“I think there is this urge to separate your health from other parts of your life when really it’s all tied together,” Gómez said. “Community health is directly connected to individual health, which is why it’s really necessary to have these conversations not just in medical settings, but in all avenues of our lives.”