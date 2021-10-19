Watch now: Madison Public Library launches Native American Storyteller-in-Residence program

Shah said when she moved to Madison it was clear there was an "appetite" for education on Indigenous culture. She thought the Native American residency program would be a perfect fit, especially because the Madison Public Library already does programming around different heritage months.

"The library has all these community spaces and people who come to us to learn," Shah said. "A residency is an opportunity to really dig in deep. … We're just providing the space, the promotion and whatever support we can give (Cloud) for her to tell her stories on her terms."

After selecting Cloud from about eight other applicants, library staff worked with her on finalizing events throughout September. The residency also allows storytellers to be compensated for the work they do. Shah said Cloud was given a stipend of $900 a month for the three-month program.

Because the residency is still in its infancy, Shah said she is unsure if it will be offered in the exact same form next year. She said the library wants to continue partnering with local tribal nations and will be collecting community feedback throughout the residency, using it to shape future programming focused on Indigenous cultural education.

The residency's initial events lay the groundwork, teaching attendees about the history and structure of the Ho-Chunk Nation.