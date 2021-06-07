Watch now: Madison making big plans to redevelop area around East Towne Mall

“East Towne Mall has been a great community member that has provided thousands of jobs and a strong tax base for decades,” Halverson said. “(But) in the last several years, the East Towne area has become more depressed, and we as a city must put our focus on this area to demonstrate our commitment to the revitalization of this area.”

Draft land use and transit concepts show how the East Towne area could evolve in phases, beginning with the start of BRT and development on existing lots along existing major streets, followed by construction of more streets and development around the mall.

The concepts show more development and street connections if the mall was partially removed, and a large, linear green space, more streets lined with new construction, and more large-scale development if the mall was completely gone.

The latter concepts, however, might send the wrong message, Halverson said.

“To have a plan that essentially shows the mall completely eliminated is very disappointing,” he said. “As we continue to tweak this plan, my hope is that we create a space that is inclusive of our long-time businesses and attractive to new developments. We can and should do both.”

The city is not asking East Towne to go away, city urban design planner Rebecca Cnare said.