Watch Now: Madison, Dane County want to spend extra $9 million on homeless shelter

Madison and Dane County plan to budget another $9 million for a homeless men's shelter on the Far East Side to help close a funding gap for the project that is estimated to cost $21 million.

The potential financial boost will keep the project on track to start construction in 2024, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at a press conference alongside County Executive Joe Parisi on Tuesday. The mayor had vowed back in June not to let funding gaps delay the project.

"For too long, we have largely avoided responsibility for adequately supporting our population of homeless men," Rhodes-Conway said.

"The city and county are taking leadership that is frankly long overdue," the mayor said.

All told, the city and county have already authorized $5 million and $3 million respectively for the shelter, including the purchase of the 2-acre site at 1902 Bartillon Drive.

Madison will use $2 million in federal stimulus for the shelter funds and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, announced a $2 million federal grant for the project in March.

That still left a funding gap of $9 million. Parisi will put $6 million for the shelter, making it the most expensive request in his 2023 capital budget. The County Board will still have to pass the budget.

Rhodes-Conway plans to announce $3 million for the shelter in her capital budget, subject approval by the City Council, said Mary Bottari, the chief of staff for the mayor.

"This new structure is critically important piece in our joint effort to assist those in need find a safe and permanent home," Parisi said on Tuesday.

The $21 million estimate could change too once an engineer finishes plans for the shelter, the mayor said.

The construction estimates don't account for the costs of operating the facility, which has an ambitious plan to offer services to residents beyond a place to sleep.

Those services will include private space for health care providers, counseling, case management and helping people find stable housing.

The men's shelter is but one piece of a multi-prong approach to homelessness that the city and county have launched since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is working to outfit a temporary shelter in a 31,500-square-foot building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne Mall.

The Zeier Road space plans to be up and running by the fall and operate until the permanent shelter is completed in early 2025. The county has also ran a re-housing program since the summer of 2021 that's transitioned more than 250 households from hotel shelters to permanent housing.

State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman contributed to this report.