Watch now: Madison creating first encampment for the homeless on Southeast Side

"The biggest challenge was finding a suitable location," city community development director Jim O'Keefe said.

The Fire Department had acquired 3202 Dairy Drive and an adjacent vacant parcel years ago. The coming encampment is located next to Monona Serenity Group, a meeting space for recovering alcoholics, addicts and their families and friends, at 4937 Prairie Dock Drive, across the street from Our Savior Deaf Lutheran Church, 3110 Dairy Drive, and near businesses on Femrite Drive.

"The location is one of the biggest barriers, particularly because pedestrian/bike and bus options are very limited with the intersection on (Highway) 51 that needs to be crossed to get to various stores," said Brenda Konkel, a longtime advocate for the homeless and executive director at MACH OneHealth, who called the initiative "an expensive Band-Aid" to the city's broader challenges of homelessness.

"Many people who are currently unhoused and staying at Reindahl feel like this is the city's attempt to push them out of sight and back into the woods where they are hidden from the public so it looks like 'the problem' has gone away," she said. "It's one solution for some people, but clearly not enough for the 75 people currently at Reindahl or the other 100 to 150 people sleeping outside in other locations around the city."