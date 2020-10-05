Judge considering striking down statewide mask mandate

Evers has used the public health emergency as a basis to order the mask mandate. The original mask mandate ran from Aug. 1 through Monday.

Evers’ emergency declaration lies at the heart of the case, with WILL contending Wisconsin law doesn’t allow Evers to seize emergency powers more than once to address the same crisis. Evers for a third time declared a COVID-19 emergency on Sept. 22 and extended the mask mandate until Nov. 21.

In the days since the extension, Wisconsin has continued to battle some of the highest per capita rates of new COVID-19 cases in the nation.

Arecord 714 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Sunday, with the tally growing more than 2.5 times in the last month and coming closer to what a hospital official said could be "crisis stage."

Dane County had a record 47 patients in the hospital with the coronavirus on Sunday, up from its previous peak of 46 in early April.

Evers first declared a public health emergency in March due to COVID-19, and it ran until May 11, with Republicans in the Legislature declining to extend it. In July, Evers declared a second COVID-19 public health emergency and issued his first statewide mask mandate along with it.