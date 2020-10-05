Judge considering striking down statewide mask mandate

A St. Croix County judge is weighing whether to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate following a hearing Monday in a case brought by a conservative legal group as Wisconsin continues to be a COVID-19 hotspot.
St. Croix County Judge R. Michael Waterman heard arguments Monday afternoon and could grant an immediate injunction anytime to temporarily halt enforcement of the mask mandate while the case proceeds in circuit court.
Waterman issued few hints as to how he will rule, asking pointed questions of both the attorneys for the plaintiffs in the case, a number of taxpayers, and defendant Evers.
Waterman or the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, however, could issue a stay on the injunction keeping the mask mandate in place while the case works its way through circuit court and potentially the Appeals Court or Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, asked the Polk County Circuit Court to halt enforcement of both the public health emergency declaration Evers made on July 30 and extended on Sept. 22, as well as the statewide mask mandate. The motion for an immediate injunction halting enforcement was filed in a case that WILL brought before Polk County Circuit Court in August to challenge Evers’ use of emergency powers.
The Republican-controlled Legislature has the power to revoke Evers' mask order, but has not done so.
Evers has used the public health emergency as a basis to order the mask mandate. The original mask mandate ran from Aug. 1 through Monday.
Evers’ emergency declaration lies at the heart of the case, with WILL contending Wisconsin law doesn’t allow Evers to seize emergency powers more than once to address the same crisis. Evers for a third time declared a COVID-19 emergency on Sept. 22 and extended the mask mandate until Nov. 21.
In the days since the extension, Wisconsin has continued to battle some of the highest per capita rates of new COVID-19 cases in the nation.
Arecord 714 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Sunday, with the tally growing more than 2.5 times in the last month and coming closer to what a hospital official said could be "crisis stage."
Dane County had a record 47 patients in the hospital with the coronavirus on Sunday, up from its previous peak of 46 in early April.
Evers first declared a public health emergency in March due to COVID-19, and it ran until May 11, with Republicans in the Legislature declining to extend it. In July, Evers declared a second COVID-19 public health emergency and issued his first statewide mask mandate along with it.
The lawsuit was filed by WILL on behalf of two residents of Polk County and one resident of St. Croix County, one of the latest legal battles over the governor's attempts to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The lawsuit alleges that state law forbids a governor from unilaterally extending a public health emergency beyond 60 days or by declaring multiple emergencies in response to the same crisis. The group did not originally file for an immediate injunction to stop enforcement of the governor’s mask mandate.
The Evers administration has countered that the lawsuit represented the latest challenge by Republicans against the governor’s efforts to follow science and public health in order to protect Wisconsinites during the ongoing pandemic.
