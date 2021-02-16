Watch Now: In budget address, Tony Evers seeks to address economic fallout of COVID-19

Gov. Tony Evers' 2021-23 biennial budget comes with a mix of new proposals aimed at addressing the economic fallout of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, along with resurrected measures included in his first budget attempt.

However, the Democratic governor's budget, which includes liberal wish list items ranging from Medicaid expansion to marijuana legalization, faces a considerable uphill battle in the GOP-led Legislature. While fears that the pandemic might have devastating implications for state revenue have been largely unrealized, the coronavirus' impact on businesses, unemployment and the state's education and health care sectors is impossible to ignore.

Republicans who lead the state's powerful budget committee have already signaled plans to be cautious with state spending. Evers' budget includes several items Republicans have opposed, setting up another likely budget battle. The 2021-23 biennial budget is due by July 1.