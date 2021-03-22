Watch now: Car repair, coffee and 'comfort spending' — $1,400 relief payments a boon for Madisonians

Aura Rangel, 33, said the checks helped her cover about two months of rent and one month of groceries. Rangel is a teacher at Creative Learning Preschool and also in school working toward a nursing degree, so she said she was happy to qualify and get some relief.

“It helped me with paying rent and getting groceries,” she said. “Basically, that’s what I used it for, and coffee. Need to drink a lot of coffee these days.”

Rangel said “it’s hard to say” whether or not the stimulus was enough for most people, but it was enough for her. She said she hears two sides of people saying they are grateful to get some money and others worried about the negative impact of the stimulus on the economy.

“It would’ve been nice to get more money just because things are just hard right now, and as a student and preschool teacher things are always more stressful,” she said. “I’m glad that I got it because I definitely need it.”

Dan Bomberg hadn’t received the $1,400 payment by Friday but expected to see it soon.