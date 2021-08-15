Watch now: As Washington debates immigrant labor, Wisconsin dairy workers could be left out

WASHINGTON — Disruptions to the country’s food supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic have refocused attention on the key role that migrant workers play in U.S. agriculture, but legislation stalled in Congress that could shore up the farm workforce might fall flat in Wisconsin.

The House of Representatives in March passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act to establish a certified agricultural worker status under the H-2A visa program.

If passed, the legislation would also open a path to citizenship for migrant farmworkers by making migrant workers with at least a decade of agricultural work eligible for green cards. The H-2A visa program allows U.S. employers to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary agricultural jobs.

The bill now awaits Senate approval, though senators have taken no major action on the legislation since receiving it from the House in March.

In Wisconsin, where the dairy industry is the largest agricultural sector in the state, migrants make up an estimated 40% of dairy workers, according to UMOS, a farmworker advocacy organization headquartered in Milwaukee.