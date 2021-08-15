Watch now: As Washington debates immigrant labor, Wisconsin dairy workers could be left out

WASHINGTON — Disruptions to the country’s food supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic have refocused attention on the key role that migrant workers play in U.S. agriculture, but legislation stalled in Congress that could shore up the farm workforce might fall flat in Wisconsin.
The House of Representatives in March passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act to establish a certified agricultural worker status under the H-2A visa program.
If passed, the legislation would also open a path to citizenship for migrant farmworkers by making migrant workers with at least a decade of agricultural work eligible for green cards. The H-2A visa program allows U.S. employers to bring foreign nationals to the United States to fill temporary agricultural jobs.
The bill now awaits Senate approval, though senators have taken no major action on the legislation since receiving it from the House in March.
In Wisconsin, where the dairy industry is the largest agricultural sector in the state, migrants make up an estimated 40% of dairy workers, according to UMOS, a farmworker advocacy organization headquartered in Milwaukee.
Even if the Senate were to approve the bill, most migrant workers on Wisconsin’s dairy farms would be unaffected because they lack legal status. UMOS estimates at least 90% of migrant dairy farmworkers in the state do not hold H-2A visas and would therefore not be helped by the legislation.
Jill Lindsey Harrison, a sociology professor at the University of Colorado Boulder who has studied migrant workers in Wisconsin’s dairy industry, said the state’s dairy farmers have been hiring workers from Latin America for at least 20 years.
“On the one hand, white, U.S.-born workers were moving away from dairy work, uninterested in dairy work,” she explained. “And at the same time, there were a lot of immigrants, really, literally driving around, knocking on doors, asking for jobs on dairy farms. And so a lot of dairy farmers started hiring these immigrant workers who were interested in doing the work, not resistant to the relatively low wages, late hours, arduous nature of the work, didn’t complain, and were very eager to work very long hours.”
At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on immigrant farm labor reform in July, senators stressed the critical role of migrant farmworkers in U.S. agriculture. Committee chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said that the pandemic has forced lawmakers and others to “face the reality that our food supply chain depends to a great extent on the labor of immigrants.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Congress should focus on “reforming the H-2A program to ensure that farmers and agricultural employers have access to a stable and legal workforce.”
Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack told the committee that he backed the bill.
“I urge my congressional colleagues here today to meet this moment of bipartisanship efforts and move legislation forward this year that provides legal status and a path to citizenship for farmworkers, securing a reliable workforce for our agriculture industry,” he said.
Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, who announced last week he plans to retire at the end of his term, is the only Wisconsin member of the House to co-sponsor the legislation.
“Across Wisconsin, our farmers are in serious need of a reliable, high-quality workforce,” Kind said in a statement. “The bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act would help address this issue by making commonsense reforms to our agriculture guest worker program by making sure our dairy farmers are able to participate in the program as well as providing a path to permanent status for farmworkers. Especially as we work to build back from the COVID-19 crisis, stabilizing our workforce is a critical way to provide more certainty for our producers.”