Watch now: 3 protests addressing abortion converge at state Capitol

Abortion has emerged as a major issue in Wisconsin’s 2022 gubernatorial election after former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, a Republican who recently announced her bid for governor, said she would sign a bill that bans abortions once doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat. If the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn or weaken Roe, Wisconsin and other states could likely enact abortion restrictions that stand. But if Roe is scaled back or overturned, lawmakers may not even need to do anything for abortion to be completely outlawed in Wisconsin. That’s because Wisconsin has an existing 1849 abortion ban on the books that is unenforceable due to federal court decisions, including Roe. The 1849 law criminalizes doctors who perform abortions. Under the law, performing an abortion is a felony punishable by up to six years of combined prison and extended supervision.