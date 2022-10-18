Was Ron Johnson 'set up' by the FBI?

“The FBI set me up with a corrupt briefing and then leaked that to smear me."

That's what U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said in a debate last week after his opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, noted federal agents met with the senator in 2020 to warn him that he might be the target of Russian disinformation campaign leading up the presidential election.

At the time, Johnson was investigating the family of now-President Joe Biden, including its relationship with Ukraine. Not long before Johnson's investigation, the senator met with a former Ukrainian diplomat to discuss debunked claims that Ukraine aided Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for the presidency.

Here's how we got from that to Johnson's claim that he was "set up."

On July 4, 2018, Johnson and other Republicans went to Russia, reportedly to warn officials there not to interfere with the 2020 election.

After the trip, Johnson told the Washington Examiner that the United States’ response to Russian interference was overblown.

“We need to really honestly assess what actually happened, what effect did it have, and what effect are our sanctions actually having, positively and negatively,” he said.

He also called for American sanctions focusing more on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, and suggested the two countries didn’t have to be enemies.

A year later on “Meet the Press,” Johnson was unequivocal that Russia interfered with the 2016 election but added, “I don’t know to what extent the Ukrainians did. I don’t know to what extent DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign were involved in kind of juicing up the — the Ukrainian involvements as well.”

Johnson’s statement came months after he met with a former Ukrainian diplomat, Andriy Telizhenko, to discuss unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine aided Clinton’s campaign. Telizhenko, the FBI would warn Republican lawmakers a few months later, was a potential conduit for Russian disinformation.

Telizhenko told The Washington Post he met with Johnson for at least half an hour on Capitol Hill and with Senate staff for another five hours. He said Johnson invited him to meet. The meeting took place July 11, 2019, according to a photograph taken of the two posted to Telizhenko’s Facebook page.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, claimed Johnson wanted to “give credibility” to disinformation advanced by Telizhenko and Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian politician accused by the Treasury Department of having been an active Russian agent, for the purpose of helping Trump’s reelection campaign, The Washington Post reported. Johnson pushed back against that claim, saying his staff vetted the reliability of Telizhenko’s information.

FBI briefing

In August 2020, the FBI warned Johnson that he was the target of a Russian disinformation campaign aimed at promoting its interests in the lead-up to the election.

Around the same time, Johnson, who served as chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security, was overseeing the committee’s investigation into the role Biden’s son Hunter played with a Ukrainian energy company while Biden was vice president.

A committee report, issued before the November presidential election, found no evidence that Hunter Biden's work on the company's board affected U.S. policy. The younger Biden is currently under Department of Justice scrutiny, however, related to potential tax crimes in not declaring some of his income, including through ventures overseas, as well as a false statement related to a gun purchase, The Washington Post reported.

The FBI briefing Johnson received was first mentioned in a September 2020 report, issued in part by a committee Johnson chaired. The report included little information about the briefing besides saying, "the FBI stated that it is not attempting to 'quash, curtail, or interfere' in the investigation in any way."

More detail about the FBI meeting became available in a May 2021 Washington Post article, citing anonymous sources as stating, "Officials planned to ... alert members of Congress ... that they faced a risk of being used to further Russia’s attempt to influence the election’s outcome."

“Regarding reports that I received an FBI briefing warning me that I was a target of Russian disinformation, I can confirm I received such a briefing in August of 2020,” Johnson said in a statement to The Washington Post. “I asked the briefers what specific evidence they had regarding this warning, and they could not provide me anything other than the generalized warning. Without specific information, I felt the briefing was completely useless and unnecessary (since I was fully aware of the dangers of Russian disinformation)."

Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said the senator provided information about the briefing to The Washington Post after one of its reporters came to the senator already equipped with details about the meeting that the paper obtained from anonymous sources.

The FBI warning was known as a “defensive briefing,” which are given to people to alert them they are being targeted by foreign governments for harmful purposes, according to the Post. Johnson told the newspaper that he did not view the FBI meeting as a defensive briefing.

Johnson has since requested information about the briefing from the FBI but hasn't received a "sufficient response" from the agency, he wrote in a letter this August.

Asked how the FBI's non-response proved the agency was corrupt, Henning said, "If the FBI has nothing to hide why have they been completely unresponsive?"

She also pointed to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report finding Barnes was interviewed by a Russian-funded television outlet several times in 2015 and 2016, during which he denounced the violence of American police.

Denying that Johnson's investigation was influenced by Russian disinformation, Henning also referred to information the senator received from whistleblowers alleging FBI leadership told employees not to look into a recovered laptop that allegedly belonged to Hunter Biden.

So what's the rest of the story?