Was Madison part of a pandemic pet wave?

Lauren Wojtasiak, the executive director of Madison's Underdog Pet Rescue said the last year has been “wild.” The rescue far outpaced its goal at the start of 2020 to hit 100 adoptions each month.

“By the time June came around, we had almost doubled our number of foster homes that were active and we were adopting out 200 plus (each month),” said Wojtasiak, noting they had 270 adoptions in June.

But just how many new beloved pets have joined homes across Madison is more difficult to determine.

Tracking pet licenses, required for dogs and cats in the city, could be one way to get at the number, but John Hausbeck, environmental health services supervisor with Public Health Madison & Dane County, said a very low percentage of people purchase licenses for their animals despite the municipal rule. Dogs are also required by the state to be licensed.

“It's been very frustrating,” Hausbeck said.

According to data from the city, pet owners registered 4,353 new dogs and 297 cats in 2020. That’s up from the 3,790 new dogs in 2019, with about the same — 299 — new cat registrations. License renewals for dogs decreased from 12,851 in 2019 to 12,686 last year, and they also decreased for cats from 1,091 in 2019 to 1,032 in 2020.