Warning on Russia adds questions about Senate's Biden probe

Johnson suggested he was not willing to unequivocally trust the assessment without seeing the underlying intelligence. In his open letter, he distanced himself from Derkach, saying he had never received any information from him and "almost all of the documents we are seeking and will make public are from U.S. sources."

But, Otis said, given how easily Russia launders its information, and how swiftly material originating in Russia can get picked up and spread to English-language forums, "it is very difficult to peel back the origination point for this stuff, even with the aid of having technology on our side."

Johnson's preoccupation with Biden has dismayed Democrats on the committee who view it as a politically motivated distraction at a time when the panel, which oversees the response to national disasters, should be focused on the coronavirus outbreak.

"At this moment when Americans need us to work together, this extremely partisan investigation is pulling us apart," Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, the committee's top Democrat, said at a May 20 meeting at which the panel authorized a subpoena related to the Biden investigation.