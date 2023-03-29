Lawsuits involving the Wisconsin Legislature would be handled by a randomly selected county court under a GOP-authored bill that aims to limit the number of such cases handled by Dane County judges, who some Republicans have accused of unfair treatment.

Under the bill, AB 128, the clerk of the Wisconsin Supreme Court would randomly select one of the state's 69 circuit courts to oversee cases involving the Legislature, which has had strong GOP majorities for more than a decade. Proponents of the measure say the goal is to counter what they call unfair treatment from judges on Dane County's circuit court, who they claim are biased against Republicans.

"Unfortunately, the presence of partisan power has become overwhelmingly obvious in cases where the Wisconsin State Legislature is a party to the case," according to a memo seeking cosponsors for the bill. "Although our legislature represents the broad array of values and viewpoints of all Wisconsinites, court decisions involving the legislature most often represent just one viewpoint, that of the Dane County Circuit Court."

Since 2011, state law specifies that, barring some exceptions, "all actions in which the sole defendant is the state, any state board or commission, or any state officer, employee, or agent in an official capacity shall be venued in the county designated by the plaintiff unless another venue is specifically authorized by law.”

Before 2011, the statute specified that Dane County was the venue for legal actions against the state, according to information provided by the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau.

Oftentimes lawsuits involving the Legislature, executive office or state agencies start in Dane County due in large part to the court's proximity to the Capitol and department offices.

As for lawsuits involving state lawmakers, a 2007 law contained a controversial provision that allows elected officials to be tried in the county where they live rather than the county where the law is believed to have been broken, which critics said gave lawmakers special rights not afforded to ordinary citizens.

Bill co-author Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, said the proposal is not in response to any specific court rulings, but rather aligns with his goal of diversifying government beyond Madison, which houses the Legislature, executive branch and state Supreme Court.

"By keeping government within a single 80-square-mile area that is generally and almost exclusively, controlled by one thought is probably not good for the state as a whole," Steffen told the Wisconsin State Journal. "If our law is to be impartial and equally applied, I think there should be equal opportunity around the state for the judges who are equally paid, equally certified, equally capable, to rule on these cases, not just those handful that happen to be domiciled in Madison."

Critic: 'Zero evidence'

Attorney Rick Niess, who served as a Dane County Circuit Court judge from 2004 to 2020, including 13 years as the presiding judge of the civil division, objects to the notion that judges in any county regularly rule based on their partisan political beliefs.

“Everybody tries to get it right. Judges don’t like to get reversed," Niess said. "They’re there because they want to be judges. They believe in the oath, they believe in the system, they believe that they need to be independent.”

There are 17 judges in the Dane County Circuit Court, some of whom were appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker to fill vacancies on the court. Ultimately circuit court judges are elected to six-year terms.

Litigants in cases also have the right to request a substitution if they want a different judge to preside over their case, Niess added. Rulings can also be appealed if a party disagrees with a circuit court's decision.

"There is zero evidence that the rationale advanced in support of the bill is based on fact," Niess said. "The proposed legislation is instead just a cynical ploy to manipulate the court system for imagined political gain by sowing unwarranted distrust in the circuit courts, particularly those in Dane County."

Neiss also said assigning cases involving the Legislature all over the state would increase travel costs for lawmakers needing to attend hearings or depositions.

Under the bill, any party to a case involving the Legislature — as a plaintiff, defendant or intervenor — would have the venue randomly selected out of the state's 69 circuit courts. The clerk of the Wisconsin Supreme Court would be responsible for randomly selecting the venue and notifying any involved clerks of courts of the placement. Steffen said the bill would be amended to make it optional for the Legislature to seek a change of venue, rather than mandatory.

Once assigned, the venue cannot be changed, and neither the court nor a party in the case may move for a change of venue, under the bill.

"If you, by random, are assigned an important statewide case, because it involves the state Legislature, there would be an expectation that you would apply all your skills and experience to handle that case," Steffen said.

Longstanding complaint

GOP scrutiny over rulings handed down by Dane County Circuit Court judges is nothing particularly new in the state.

Most recently, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, criticized rulings in several open records lawsuits filed against the Assembly regarding the Republican review of the 2020 election led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

Earlier this month, Vos said he was not surprised by a ruling by Dane County Circuit Court Judge Diane Schipper, whom Vos called "a liberal Dane County judge," ordering Vos to pay more than $135,000 in legal fees in one open records case.

Last spring, Vos pushed back on Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn's order holding Vos in contempt of court for failing to provide requested documents related to Gableman's probe, saying at the time, "it's a liberal judge in Dane County trying to make us look bad."

"It’s apparent there's a problem with Dane County judges continuously siding with liberal activist groups, so the speaker is open to the discussion and looks forward to this proposal going through the legislative process," Vos' spokesperson Angela Joyce said Thursday.

For their part, Dane County judges have hardly offered rubberstamp approval for liberal-backed matters.

When Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit asking the courts to force Fred Prehn to step down from the Natural Resources Board after he refused to do so, Dane County's Bailey-Rihn dismissed the case but faulted lawmakers for refusing to hold a confirmation hearing.

In 2020, Dane County Circuit Judge Mario White dismissed a lawsuit seeking to protect the city of Madison's "Democracy in the Park" event, in which more than 10,000 absentee ballots were collected by city election officials at various locations. The event was heavily criticized by Republicans, who have tried to pass legislation restricting such events to locations as close as possible to a local clerk's office. The bill was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.

Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford last month rejected an effort by Wisconsin criminal justice advocacy groups seeking to block two GOP-authored measures from appearing on the spring election ballot.

The offices of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not respond to a request for comment on the proposed legislation.