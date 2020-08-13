Want to know how the state is spending COVID-19 funds? Here's a dashboard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced the launch of a dashboard that lays out where federal funding for COVID-19 has gone.

The website documents the programs and initiatives that have been funded with federal dollars, including from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed on March 27 during the national lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19. So far the state has spent $1.72 billion of the federal funds awarded to Wisconsin.

Evers said the website was created to provide transparent and up-to-date information on federal coronavirus funding.

“Our new website will allow Wisconsinites to see for themselves how these federal funds are being invested in communities across our state,” he said.

The largest chunk of federal money so far, $445 million, has gone for “surge operations,” which has been distributed to hospitals and communities to prepare for a possible surge over the summer and fall.