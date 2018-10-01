GOP Gov. Scott Walker is proposing to hold down property taxes for seniors, while his Democratic challenger, Tony Evers, has a plan to curb waste and political favors and boost transparency in state government.
Both men hope the plans, unveiled Monday, will highlight their policy differences.
Walker seeks to highlight his tax-cutting approach after Evers said he’s open to increasing the gas tax and wants to roll back a tax break for manufacturers and farmers.
Evers says his plan will help ensure state tax dollars are well-spent and curtail what he described as Walker’s use of state government “as a way to pay back their political supporters and special interests.”
Evers also scored a significant, if unsurprising, endorsement Monday from former Democratic President Barack Obama. Obama released the endorsement as part of a list of candidates he’s endorsing in races across the country.
Here’s a look at what Walker and Evers proposed:
Walker plan tailored to seniors
Walker’s plan calls for expanding the state’s Homestead Tax Credit, which is meant to blunt the impact of property taxes and rent for low-income seniors.
“Our plan creates a tax credit that will help seniors stay in their homes,” Walker proclaimed in a new campaign TV ad to promote it.
The plan builds on tax credit proposals Walker has offered in recent weeks to defray costs for college and child care.
The Homestead Credit is structured so the most aid goes to households with the least income and highest taxes and rent. The credit is refundable and would remain so under Walker’s plan.
A release from Walker’s campaign said his plan would expand the credit by 50 percent. For people age 62 or over, the plan would boost the annual credit amount from $1,168 to $1,752 and raise the annual income threshold to qualify for it from $24,680 to $37,020.
For Walker, the plan marks a reversal from when he and GOP lawmakers cut the credit in previous budgets, over the protests of Democratic lawmakers. In 2011, they canceled indexing the credit to inflation and last year they made non-disabled people under age 62 ineligible for it.
Evers seeks watchdog for waste
Evers on Monday unveiled a wide-ranging “Government for Us” plan that his campaign said would “put state government back to work for the people of Wisconsin.”
It calls for creating an independent, nonpartisan office to probe state government waste and corruption: an Office of Inspector General. Existing inspectors general would be replaced with an expanded IG office with authority to appoint four deputy inspectors general: one each for the departments of Corrections, Health Services, and Children and Families, and one for all other state agencies.
The plan also calls for automatic voter registration for eligible voters ages 18 and up — a measure championed by voting-rights activists.
It would eliminate and replace the economic-development agency created by Walker, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., or WEDC. Evers, in a statement, said the replacement agency will “track and substantiate job creation and retention, and will have a strong, regional focus that can specialize in area industries and invest in local small businesses and start-ups.”
Without naming it, Evers also dinged the WEDC incentive plan for Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn to build a manufacturing campus in Racine County, saying “we need a real jobs agency that won’t give away $4.5 billion to a foreign corporation without reading the fine print.”
Other provisions of Evers’ plan would:
- Reinstate the “False Claims Act,” a law that gave incentives for whistleblowers to report Medicaid fraud. Walker and Republican lawmakers repealed the law as part of the 2015-17 state budget.
- Create a new nonpartisan commission to oversee the once-a-decade redistricting process now left to lawmakers and the governor. This would be a legislative response to an issue Democrats recently have tried — so far unsuccessfully — to get courts to tackle. A panel of federal judges in 2016 struck down Wisconsin’s current legislative district plan and ordered new districts drawn. The judges found the current plan, crafted by Republicans in 2011, unconstitutionally burdens Democratic voters. But the U.S. Supreme Court rejected that decision this summer, finding plaintiffs in the case lacked standing and returning it to a lower court.
- End the practice of having state workers sign non-disclosure agreements. State Attorney General Brad Schimel’s Department of Justice recently drew attention for implementing such agreements.